Dear Nebius Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for August 5

Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) has quickly established itself as one of Wall Street's hottest artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure plays. Riding the wave of surging enterprise AI spending, the AI cloud company has delivered triple-digit gains over the past year, fueled by explosive revenue growth, multibillion-dollar AI infrastructure deals, and soaring demand for its GPU-powered cloud platform. And now, the stock is back in focus. Piper Sandler recently initiated coverage on Nebius, just as investors gear up for a key catalyst on August 5.

The company is expected to provide an update on its Vineland AI data center, a flagship project that sits at the heart of its ambitious AI cloud expansion plans. The Vineland facility is designed to meet the rapidly accelerating demand for AI training and inference workloads. Investors will be closely watching for updates on construction progress, capacity, customer commitments, and the commercialization timeline, as the project's successful execution could significantly strengthen Nebius' long-term growth story.

Ahead of the update, Piper Sandler initiated coverage with a “Neutral” rating and a $224 price target. While the brokerage remains bullish on the long-term AI infrastructure buildout, it cautioned that Nebius is still in an aggressive investment phase where execution is everything. Analysts believe the August 5 update could be a pivotal moment. Strong progress at Vineland could reinforce confidence in the company's future revenue and cash flow, while any delays or execution missteps may weigh on the stock. So, with a major catalyst around the corner, here's a closer look at Nebius stock.

About Nebius Stock

Headquartered in Amsterdam, Nebius is an AI cloud company building the infrastructure powering the next generation of artificial intelligence. As AI evolves from a research concept into a large-scale, real-world technology, the company provides a unified cloud platform that supports the entire AI lifecycle, from data management and model training and fine-tuning to production deployment and inference.

Built on deep in-house technological expertise, Nebius combines a strong engineering culture with proven experience in designing and operating large-scale platforms that perform reliably at global scale. Today, the company serves AI developers and enterprises across a wide range of industries, including healthcare and life sciences, robotics and physical AI, financial services, media and entertainment, retail, and more.

Beyond its AI cloud business, Nebius also owns a portfolio of high-growth technology businesses. These include Avride, a leading developer of autonomous vehicles and delivery robots, and TripleTen, a fast-growing edtech platform that helps people reskill for careers in technology. The company also holds equity stakes in innovative firms such as ClickHouse and Toloka, further expanding its exposure to the rapidly evolving AI and technology ecosystem.

The company's growth story has gained even more momentum in recent months. Nvidia Corporation's (NVDA) disclosure of a 9.3% stake in Nebius, the acquisition of AI software company Eigen AI, and a $775 million debt facility to accelerate AI infrastructure expansion have all reinforced investor confidence in its long-term prospects. These developments have strengthened Nebius' position as one of the fastest-growing AI cloud providers, helping fuel strong gains in the stock.

With a market capitalization of approximately $57.12 billion, Nebius has emerged as one of the biggest winners of the AI revolution. The AI cloud company's stock has surged an astounding 303.44% over the past year and has already rallied another 165.9% in 2026, dramatically outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which has gained 22.2% over the past 12 months and 13% year-to-date (YTD).

The rally has been powered by explosive revenue growth, surging demand for AI compute, and a steady stream of multiyear cloud infrastructure deals that have reinforced confidence in Nebius' long-term growth potential. Investor enthusiasm has only intensified in recent days, with the stock jumping an eye-catching 33% in just the past five trading sessions, underscoring Wall Street's growing conviction that Nebius is well positioned to capitalize on the AI infrastructure boom.

Inside Nebius’ Q1 Earnings Report

Nebius turned in a standout fiscal 2026 first-quarter performance on May 13, delivering results that comfortably topped Wall Street expectations and underscored the company's rapid emergence as a leading AI cloud infrastructure provider. Revenue skyrocketed 684% year-over-year (YOY) to $399 million, up from just $50.9 million in the year-ago quarter, while also surpassing analysts' consensus estimate of $388.57 million. The stellar growth reflected the relentless global demand for AI computing capacity.

The company's core AI cloud segment remained the clear growth engine, contributing roughly 98% of total revenue as enterprises and AI developers continued to ramp up spending on high-performance GPU infrastructure. Revenue from the AI cloud business alone surged an extraordinary 841% YOY to $389.7 million, highlighting the strength of demand for Nebius' platform.

The momentum extended well beyond top-line growth. Annualized run-rate revenue (ARR) climbed to $1.92 billion at the end of March, representing a staggering 674% increase from a year earlier and a 54% sequential jump from $1.25 billion at the end of December 2025. The sharp acceleration points to a rapidly expanding customer base and growing demand for the company's AI cloud services.

Nebius also posted a remarkable turnaround in profitability. The company reported GAAP net income of $621.2 million, compared with a net loss of $104.3 million in the prior-year period, while earnings improved to $2.11 per share from a loss of $0.44 per share a year earlier. Although the earnings swing was partly driven by non-cash valuation adjustments, the underlying business also showed meaningful improvement.

Group adjusted EBITDA turned positive at $129.5 million, while the AI cloud segment generated $174 million in adjusted EBITDA with an impressive 45% adjusted EBITDA margin, underscoring the business's improving operating leverage. The balance sheet remained another key strength. Nebius ended the quarter with more than $9 billion in cash following its fundraising activities and generated $2.3 billion in operating cash inflows, leaving the company well-capitalized to continue investing aggressively in AI infrastructure and capacity expansion.

Looking ahead, management reaffirmed its ambitious outlook, targeting $3 billion to $3.4 billion in revenue for 2026 and $7 billion to $9 billion in ARR, signaling confidence that demand for AI cloud infrastructure will remain robust. Investors won't have to wait long for the next update, as Nebius is scheduled to report its fiscal 2026 second-quarter results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12.

How Do Analysts View Nebius Stock?

Analysts continue to view Nebius favorably, even after the stock's remarkable rally. The AI infrastructure company currently holds a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating based on 17 analyst reviews, including 10 "Strong Buy" recommendations and seven "Hold" ratings. On average, Wall Street expects the stock to reach $252.71, implying 12% upside from current levels, while the highest target of $410 points to a potential gain of 81.6%.