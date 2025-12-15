Cotton Holds on for Monday Gains

Barchart.com
Cotton on dry branch by Marianne Krohn via Unsplash
Cotton on dry branch by Marianne Krohn via Unsplash
Cotton futures were up 10 to 16 points in the front months at the Monday close. Crude oil futures were 79 cents lower per barrel at $56.65, with the US dollar index $0.093 lower to $98.300.

CFTC data indicated spec funds increasing their net short position by 3,756 contracts to 61,999 contracts as of November 25.

Export Sales data from this morning showed 148,396 RB in cotton sales for the week ending on November 20, a 3-week low. Shipments were back up from the week prior at 120,825 RB. 

Friday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 8,516 bales at an average price of 59.57 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 25 points on 12/12 at 73.95 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on December 11 with the certified stocks level at 13,971 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.39 cents/lb last Thursday, down 89 points from the previous week.

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 63.94, up 11 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.06, up 15 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 66.1, up 16 points


