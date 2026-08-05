Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Duke Energy Stock?

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity and natural gas to 8.4 million customers. Valued at $96.9 billion by market cap, the company also invests in pipeline transmission, renewable natural gas initiatives and storage infrastructure.

Shares of this leading energy company have underperformed the broader market over the past year. DUK has gained marginally over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 22.2%. In 2026, DUK stock is up 6%, compared to the SPX’s 13% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, DUK’s performance closely tracked the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU). The exchange-traded fund has gained slightly over the past year. Meanwhile, DUK’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 3.2% gains over the same time frame.

DUK has underperformed due to higher borrowing costs on its substantial debt load and significant capital requirements for grid upgrades and data center growth, which have created dilution and execution concerns. Additionally, severe weather restoration costs from major storms in its service territories and ongoing depreciation drag on its expanding asset base have weighed on near-term growth.

On Aug. 4, DUK shares closed down slightly after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.43 beat Wall Street expectations of $1.29. The company’s revenue was $7.6 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $7.7 billion. DUK expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $6.55 to $6.80.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect DUK’s EPS to grow 6.5% to $6.72 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 25 analysts covering DUK stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 13 “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 10 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jul. 23, BTIG kept a “Buy” rating on DUK and raised the price target to $141, implying a potential upside of 13.5% from current levels.

The mean price target of $138.57 represents an 11.5% premium to DUK’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $146 suggests an upside potential of 17.5%.