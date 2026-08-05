Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for MGM Resorts Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
MGM Resorts International hotel by- atosan via iStock
MGM Resorts International hotel by- atosan via iStock

MGM Resorts International (MGM), headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts. Valued at $11.2 billion by market cap, the company offers accommodation, dining, meeting, convention, and hospitality management services for casino and non-casino properties.

Shares of this global hospitality and entertainment giant have outperformed the broader market over the past year. MGM has gained 28.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 22.2%. In 2026, MGM stock is up 25.3%, surpassing the SPX’s 13% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, MGM’s outperformance looks more pronounced compared to the Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 16.9% over the past year. Moreover, the stock’s double-digit returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 9.6% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

MGM beat expectations with modest revenue growth and improved margins, driven by strong Las Vegas conventions, new all-inclusive packages, and luxury upgrades. Regional properties posted record revenue, while China recovered quickly post-World Cup. Moreover, digital grew about 20% year over year with LeoVegas, and BetMGM nearing profitability and funding expansion into Brazil.

On Jul. 29, MGM shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.59 missed Wall Street expectations of $0.63. The company’s revenue was $4.5 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $4.4 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MGM’s EPS to decline 38.1% to $2.05 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is disappointing. It missed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while surpassing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 22 analysts covering MGM stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, 11 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bearish than a month ago, with three analysts suggesting a “Strong Sell.”

On Jul. 30, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) analyst Daniel Politzer maintained a “Buy” rating on MGM and set a price target of $53, implying a potential upside of 15.9% from current levels.

The mean price target of $50.37 represents a 10.2% premium to MGM’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $60 suggests a notable upside potential of 31.2%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MGM 45.54 -0.18 -0.39%
MGM Resorts International
PEJ 67.23 +0.42 +0.63%
Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF
$SPX 7,736.52 +136.02 +1.79%
S&P 500 Index
JPM 360.24 +2.72 +0.76%
JP Morgan Chase & Company

Most Popular News

A close-up of a General Motors corporate sign by lindaparton via Adobe Stock 1
General Motors vs. Ford: 1 Auto Giant Is Winning the EV Race
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
1 Japanese Company Just Waved a Red Flag for Micron Stock. How to Play It Here.
Zoetis sign at their Canadian By JHVEPhoto 3
The Bull Case for Zoetis Stock as Michael Burry Doubles Down
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 4
SoFi Stock Sinks 50%, But Most Analysts Still Aren’t Bullish
Microsoft headquarters By Peter 5
Investors Pile Into Long-Dated Microsoft Call Options in Unusual Volume - Bullish on MSFT Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.