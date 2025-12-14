Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

How Is Pool's Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Pool Corporation site magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock
Pool Corporation site magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock

Covington, Louisiana-based Pool Corporation (POOL) is the world's leading independent distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. With a market cap of $8.9 billion, Pool operates in hundreds of locations through its distribution networks and serves over 125,000 wholesale customers worldwide.

Companies worth between $2 billion and $10 billion or more are generally described as “mid-cap stocks.” Pool fits this bill perfectly. Given its extensive operations and customer base, its valuation above this mark is unsurprising. Pool’s operations span the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Australia.

Despite its notable strengths, Pool’s stock prices have plunged 35.9% from its 52-week high of $374.74 touched on Mar. 10. Meanwhile, Pool’s stock prices have declined 26.3% over the past three months, underperforming the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI3.4% uptick during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Pool’s performance has remained grim over the longer term as well. Its stock prices have plunged 29.5% on a YTD basis and tanked 35% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLI’s 19% surge in 2025 and 13.8% returns over the past year.

Pool stock has traded mostly below its 200-day moving average over the past year and consistently below its 50-day moving average since late September, underscoring its bearish trend.

www.barchart.com

Pool’s stock prices observed a marginal uptick in the trading session following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 results on Oct. 23. The company maintained some of its momentum observed in Q2 and delivered top-line growth along with expansion in margins. Pool added four new locations during the quarter and expanded its private-label offerings to enhance customer experience.

Overall, Pool’s topline for the quarter inched up 1.3% year-over-year to approximately $1.5 billion, surpassing the Street’s expectations by 14 bps. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS increased 4% year-over-year to $3.39, exceeding the consensus estimates by 30 bps.

When compared to its peer, Pool has notably outperformed Leslie's, Inc.’s (LESL94.6% decline in 2025 and 95.1% plunge over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 15 analysts covering the Pool stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” As of writing, its mean price target of $329.27 suggests a notable 37% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LESL 2.39 -0.24 -9.13%
Leslie's Inc
XLI 156.74 -0.99 -0.63%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
POOL 240.27 -0.02 -0.01%
Pool Corp

Most Popular News

Businessman touching the brain working of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Automation by Suttiphong Chandaeng via Shutterstock 1
Forget Palantir, This ‘Strong Buy’ AI Stock Beats PLTR on Value
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 2
Intel Is Reportedly Buying SambaNova Systems. What Does That Mean for INTC Stock?
EV in showroom by Robert Way via Shutterstock 3
Why Nio Stock’s Probability Curve Points to a Hidden Upside Setup
Blurred food and drink isles by themorningglory via iStock 4
JPMorgan Says This 1 Chip Stock Is a Strong Buy Now... And It’s Not What You Think It Is
A concept image showing a periodic table for rare earth metals by William Potter via Shutterstock 5
USA Rare Earth Just Revved up Its Commercial Timeline. Should You Buy USAR Stock Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot