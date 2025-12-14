How Is Pool's Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

Covington, Louisiana-based Pool Corporation ( POOL ) is the world's leading independent distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. With a market cap of $8.9 billion , Pool operates in hundreds of locations through its distribution networks and serves over 125,000 wholesale customers worldwide.

Companies worth between $2 billion and $10 billion or more are generally described as “mid-cap stocks.” Pool fits this bill perfectly. Given its extensive operations and customer base, its valuation above this mark is unsurprising. Pool’s operations span the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Australia.

Despite its notable strengths, Pool’s stock prices have plunged 35.9% from its 52-week high of $374.74 touched on Mar. 10. Meanwhile, Pool’s stock prices have declined 26.3% over the past three months, underperforming the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLI ) 3.4% uptick during the same time frame.

Pool’s performance has remained grim over the longer term as well. Its stock prices have plunged 29.5% on a YTD basis and tanked 35% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLI’s 19% surge in 2025 and 13.8% returns over the past year.

Pool stock has traded mostly below its 200-day moving average over the past year and consistently below its 50-day moving average since late September, underscoring its bearish trend.

Pool’s stock prices observed a marginal uptick in the trading session following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 results on Oct. 23. The company maintained some of its momentum observed in Q2 and delivered top-line growth along with expansion in margins. Pool added four new locations during the quarter and expanded its private-label offerings to enhance customer experience.

Overall, Pool’s topline for the quarter inched up 1.3% year-over-year to approximately $1.5 billion, surpassing the Street’s expectations by 14 bps. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS increased 4% year-over-year to $3.39, exceeding the consensus estimates by 30 bps.

When compared to its peer, Pool has notably outperformed Leslie's, Inc.’s ( LESL ) 94.6% decline in 2025 and 95.1% plunge over the past 52 weeks.