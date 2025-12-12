Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cotton Closes the Week with Weakness

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cotton field with drones by DJI-Agras via Pixabay
Cotton field with drones by DJI-Agras via Pixabay
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Cotton futures closed the Friday session with contracts down 10 to 15 points across most front months, as March was down 10 points on the week. Crude oil futures were down 9 cents per barrel at $57.51, with the US dollar index $0.061 to $98.405.

A delayed CFTC report showed a total of 2,086 contracts trimmed from the spec fund net short in the week ending on 11/18 to 58,243 contracts. 

Thursday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 13,615 bales at an average price of 60.93 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 25 points on 12/11 at 74.20 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on December 11 with the certified stocks level at 13,971 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.39 cents/lb on Thursday, down 89 points from the previous week.

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 63.83, down 14 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 64.91, down 14 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 65.94, down 13 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 64.91s -0.14 -0.22%
Cotton #2
CTH26 63.83s -0.14 -0.22%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 1
Intel Is Reportedly Buying SambaNova Systems. What Does That Mean for INTC Stock?
EV in showroom by Robert Way via Shutterstock 2
Why Nio Stock’s Probability Curve Points to a Hidden Upside Setup
Businessman touching the brain working of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Automation by Suttiphong Chandaeng via Shutterstock 3
Forget Palantir, This ‘Strong Buy’ AI Stock Beats PLTR on Value
A concept image showing a periodic table for rare earth metals by William Potter via Shutterstock 4
USA Rare Earth Just Revved up Its Commercial Timeline. Should You Buy USAR Stock Here?
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Kathy Hutchins via Shutterstock 5
Morgan Stanley Just Broke Up with Tesla: Should You Buy or Sell TSLA Stock Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot