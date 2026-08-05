Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Flex Ltd. Stock?

Austin, Texas-based Flex Ltd. ( FLEX ) provides technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to data center, communications, enterprise, consumer, automotive, healthcare, industrial, and power industries in the Americas and internationally. The company has a market cap of $43 billion and operates through three segments: Integrated Technology Solutions (ITS), Regulated Manufacturing Solutions (RMS), and Cloud and Power Infrastructure (CPI).

FLEX stock has rallied the broader market over the past year, growing 148.7% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 22.2% surge . Moreover, in 2026, the stock has grown by nearly 109.7%, outperforming the SPX’s 13% rise.

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLK ) has risen 42.5% over the past year, underperforming the stock. In 2026, XLK has grown 29.8% and has lagged behind the stock.

On July 30, FLEX stock rose 8.6% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 20.6% from the prior year’s quarter to $7.9 billion and surpassed the Street’s forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s estimates. Flex expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.42 to $4.74 per share, with revenue ranging from $33.7 billion to $35.2 billion, raising guidance in light of the robust demand for its AI infrastructure solutions.

Over the past year, the stock’s performance has been excellent due to its being positioned perfectly in the AI data center market boom. As large tech companies rush to build massive-scale data centers to get ahead in the AI race, companies like FLEX, which offer the necessary materials to construct such integrated and complex data centers, are capitalizing on that growth massively.

For the current year, which ends in March 2027, analysts expect FLEX’s EPS to increase 39.8% to $4.18 on a diluted basis. The company met or surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 12 analysts covering FLEX stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy. ” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and one “Hold.”

The configuration has grown more bearish over the past few months, with the stock now having 10 “Strong Sell” ratings compared to eight three months prior.

On July 30, JP Morgan analyst Joseph Cardoso maintained an “Overweight” rating for FLEX stock and lowered its price target from $175 to $160.

FLEX’s mean price target of $163.92 offers an upside of 29.4% compared to the current market price. Its Street-high target of $200 implies a robust 57.8% upside from current levels.