Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Textron Stock: Is TXT Underperforming the Industrial Sector?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Textron Inc_ logo on HQ building-by Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock
Textron Inc_ logo on HQ building-by Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock

Providence, Rhode Island-based Textron Inc. (TXT) operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. Valued at $15.3 billion by market cap, the company provides airplanes, helicopters, weapons, and automotive products. Textron's finance division offers asset-based lending, aviation, distribution, golf, and resort finance, as well as structured capital.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and TXT definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the aerospace & defense industry. Textron’s diverse portfolio, including aviation, defense, and industrial segments, drives its market leadership. Its focus on innovation, particularly in electric aviation, enhances its competitive edge and aligns with the shift towards sustainability. This diversification mitigates risks and capitalizes on growth opportunities across sectors.

Despite its notable strength, TXT slipped 1.2% from its 52-week high of $87.94, achieved on Oct. 7. Over the past three months, TXT stock gained 5.6%, outperforming the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI3.2% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, shares of TXT rose 13.1% on a six-month basis, outperforming XLI’s six-month gains of 9.4%. However, the stock climbed 5.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLI’s 13.7% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, TXT is trading above its 50-day moving average since late November, with a minor fluctuation. The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late June, with slight fluctuations. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 23, TXT shares closed down by 3.8% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.55 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.47. The company’s revenue was $3.6 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $3.7 billion. TXT expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $6 to $6.20.

TXT’s rival, Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT), has lagged behind the stock, with 1.4% gains on a six-month basis and a 4.2% downtick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on TXT’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 14 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $91.83 suggests a potential upside of 5.7% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TXT 87.92 +1.09 +1.26%
Textron Inc
LMT 478.63 +3.75 +0.79%
Lockheed Martin Corp
XLI 157.50 -0.23 -0.15%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 1
Intel Is Reportedly Buying SambaNova Systems. What Does That Mean for INTC Stock?
EV in showroom by Robert Way via Shutterstock 2
Why Nio Stock’s Probability Curve Points to a Hidden Upside Setup
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Kathy Hutchins via Shutterstock 3
Morgan Stanley Just Broke Up with Tesla: Should You Buy or Sell TSLA Stock Here?
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Slip Before the Open as Oracle Dents Sentiment After Fed Cut
A concept image showing a periodic table for rare earth metals by William Potter via Shutterstock 5
USA Rare Earth Just Revved up Its Commercial Timeline. Should You Buy USAR Stock Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot