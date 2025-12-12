Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
J_B_ Hunt Transport Services, Inc_ cargo truck-by ablokhin via iStock
J_B_ Hunt Transport Services, Inc_ cargo truck-by ablokhin via iStock

With a market cap of $19 billion, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) is a leading provider of surface transportation, delivery, and logistics services in the United States. The company operates through five key segments: Intermodal; Dedicated Contract Services; Integrated Capacity Solutions; Final Mile Services; and Truckload, offering a wide range of freight and supply chain solutions. 

Companies valued at more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and J.B. Hunt Transport fits this criterion perfectly. J.B. Hunt manages extensive fleets of trucks, trailers, and intermodal equipment to support diverse customer needs across multiple industries.

Shares of the Lowell, Arkansas-based company have fallen 2.4% from its 52-week high of $204.43. Over the past three months, its shares have surged 41.1%, outperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) 5.6% return during the same period.

www.barchart.com

Longer term, JBHT stock is up 16.9% on a YTD basis, outpacing DOWI's 14.5% gain. However, shares of the trucking and logistics company have risen 9.6% over the past 52 weeks, slightly lagging behind DOWI’s 10.3% increase over the same time frame.

The stock has been in a bullish trend, consistently trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early October.

www.barchart.com

Shares of JBHT climbed 22.1% following its Q3 2025 results on Oct. 15. The company delivered stronger-than-expected revenue of $3.05 billion and EPS of $1.76. Investors responded positively to clear evidence of structural cost reductions and productivity improvements across key segments, including 12% operating income growth in Intermodal, 9% operating income growth in DCS, and a sharply narrowed loss in ICS.

In comparison, rival FedEx Corporation (FDX) has performed weaker than JBHT stock. FDX stock has gained 1.2% YTD and 1.3% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite the stock’s outperformance on a YTD basis, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. JBHT stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 26 analysts in coverage, and as of writing, it is trading above the mean price target of $165.96.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
JBHT 201.50 +1.95 +0.98%
J B Hunt Transport
$DOWI 48,704.01 +646.26 +1.34%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
FDX 287.26 +2.48 +0.87%
Fedex Corp

Most Popular News

A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Palantir: The Future of Defense Contracts or DiamondCluster 2.0? What Michael Burry Has to Say About PLTR Stock.
Image of Mark Zuckerberg by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 2
Could Meta Stock Skyrocket in 2026 If Mark Zuckerberg Declares Another ‘Year of Efficiency’?
Chipset held over rush hour traffic by Jae Young Ju via iStock 3
Dear Micron Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for December 17
EV in showroom by Robert Way via Shutterstock 4
Why Nio Stock’s Probability Curve Points to a Hidden Upside Setup
Meta by creativeneko via Shutterstock 5
Is Google Stock a Buy Ahead of Its First AI Glasses Launch?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot