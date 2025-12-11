Soybeans End Thursday on a Slightly Higher Note

Soybeans saw slight gains of 1 to 2 1/4 cents in the nearbys on Thursday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 1 3/4 cents higher at $10.22 1/2. Soymeal futures were up 30 to 90 cents, with Soy Oil futures 23 to 29 points lower.

USDA reported private export sales of 264,000 MT of soybeans to China and 226,000 MT to unknown destinations in another flash sale announcement this week. Export Sales data for the week ending on November 13 was out on Thursday morning, with bean bookings totaling 695,598 MT, which was on the lower side of 0.6-1.4 MMT estimates. That was an improvement from last week but still 61% below the same week last year.

Soybean meal sales were 357,861 MT, on the higher side of the 50,000 to 450,000 MT estimated range. Bean oil sales were tallied at net reductions of 13,345 MT, below estimates of net sale of 5,000 to 25,000 MT.

September soybean shipments were released this morning, with exports totaling 2.856 MMT (104.94 mbu). That was down 8.29% from last year but still the 2nd largest in the last 5 years. Meal sales continued the streak of monthly record, with the 7th monthly record in a row at 1.32 MMT shipped in September. Soy oil shipments were the lowest since October 2024 at 17,617 MT.

Soybean production for Brazil was updated to 177.12 MMT according to CONAB, down 0.48 MMT from their November estimate. Sinograin, China’s state stockpiler, sold 397,000 MT of imported beans in an auction on Thursday.

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.93 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $10.22 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $11.02 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,