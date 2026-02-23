Everest Group Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Hamilton, Bermuda-based Everest Group, Ltd. ( EG ) provides property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions. It is valued at a market cap of $14.4 billion .

This insurance company has underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of EG have gained 1.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has soared 11.7% . Meanwhile, on a YTD basis, the stock is up marginally, in line with SPX.

Zooming in further, EG has outpaced the State Street SPDR S&P Insurance ETF ( KIE ), which declined marginally over the past 52 weeks and dropped 4.1% on a YTD basis.

On Feb. 4, EG delivered mixed Q4 results, and its shares dropped 2.3% in the subsequent trading session. Due to lower premiums earned , the company’s total revenue declined 4.6% year-over-year to $4.4 billion, but topped analyst expectations by 2.6%. On the other hand, its net operating income per share reached $13.26, up from an operating loss of 18.39 per share recorded in the year-ago quarter, yet missed consensus estimates by a slight margin.

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect EG’s EPS to grow 21.3% year-over-year to $54.01. The company’s earnings surprise history is disappointing. It missed the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters, while surpassing on another occasion.

Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a " Moderate Buy ,” which is based on five “Strong Buy,” two "Moderate Buy,” 11 "Hold,” and one “Strong Sell” rating.

The configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with two analysts suggesting a “Strong Sell” rating.

On Feb. 12, Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley ( MS ) maintained a “ Hold " rating on EG, with a price target of $330.

The mean price target of $361.62 suggests a 5.6% potential upside from the current levels, while its Street-high price target of $430 suggests a 25.6% potential upside from the current levels.