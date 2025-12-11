Barchart.com
Cotton Trading with Slight Thursday Midday Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

cotton on stem by Mykola Kolya Korzh via Unsplash
Cotton futures are down 7 to 12 points across most front months at Thursday’s midday. Crude oil futures are down $1.15 per barrel at $57.32, with the US dollar index $0.568 lower to $98.200.

Export Sales data was released this morning for the week of 11/13 showed cotton bookings at 187,648 RB, back down from last year. Shipments were the second lowest this marketing year at 113,219 RB.

September cotton exports (excluding linters) totaled 592,176 bales, which was up 17.16% from last year but a 7.88% drop from August.

Wednesday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 9,650 bales at an average price of 60.52 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 25 points on 12/10 at 73.95 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on December 10 with the certified stocks level at 13,971 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated last week to 51.28 cents/lb last week, up 51 points from the previous week.

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 64, down 12 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 65.08, down 9 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 66.09, down 7 points


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 65.05 -0.12 -0.18%
Cotton #2
CTH26 63.97s -0.15 -0.23%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Reserve Your Spot