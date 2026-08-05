Corning Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Corning Incorporated on screen in front of website By Timon

Valued at a market cap of $137.4 billion, Corning Incorporated (GLW) is a leading materials science company specializing in specialty glass, ceramics, and optical technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company develops advanced materials used across consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, life sciences, and industrial applications.

Corning's rally has been impossible to ignore. The stock has delivered a remarkable 151.8% gain over the past year, surpassing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 22.2% surge. Investor enthusiasm has remained strong in 2026, with GLW up another 82.6%, compared to the SPX's 13% rise.

GLW has also blown past its sector benchmark, with the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) rising 42.5% over the past year and 29.8% on a year-to-date basis.

Corning delivered impressive second-quarter results on July 28, handily topping Wall Street's expectations as booming AI infrastructure investments fueled strong demand for its optical networking solutions. Core sales climbed 17.1% year over year to $4.74 billion, while core EPS jumped 30% to $0.78, both exceeding analysts' forecasts. The standout performer was the Optical Communications segment, where revenue surged 32.3% on robust enterprise networking demand, while Solar sales were up 89.6% and completed an extended maintenance shutdown and equipment upgrade at Corning’s solar wafer facility.

However, the upbeat results were overshadowed by a softer-than-expected third-quarter outlook. Corning projected core sales of $4.9 billion to $5.0 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.85 to $0.89, guidance that fell just shy of investors' lofty expectations, sending GLW shares tumbling more than 20% in early trading.

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect GLW’s EPS to rise 29.4% to $3.26 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed or met the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 14 analysts covering GLW stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings and five “Holds.”

Notably, analyst sentiment has become more optimistic over the past month, with the number of "Strong Buy" ratings increasing from eight to nine.

Truist Securities recently upgraded Corning to "Buy" from "Hold," citing the stock's sharp July pullback as an attractive buying opportunity. While lowering its price target to $175 from $205 to reflect higher discount rates and weaker sector valuations, the firm remains optimistic about Corning's long-term growth, driven by robust AI data center spending, rising demand for optical networking products, expanding margins, and strong earnings visibility from long-term hyperscaler agreements.

GLW’s mean price target of $193.78 suggests a premium of 21.2% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $281 suggests a robust 75.7% upside potential from current price levels.