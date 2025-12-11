Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Genuine Parts Stock: Is GPC Outperforming the Consumer Discretionary Sector?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Genuine Parts Co_ phone and website by- T_Scneider via Shutterstock
Genuine Parts Co_ phone and website by- T_Scneider via Shutterstock

Atlanta, Georgia-based Genuine Parts Company (GPC) is a leading global distributor of automotive and industrial replacement parts. Best known for its NAPA Auto Parts brand in North America, the company supplies a wide range of components to repair shops, retailers, and industrial customers. With a market cap of $17.6 billion, Genuine Parts operates over 10,700 locations spread across 17 countries and employs over 60,000 people.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." Genuine Parts fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the auto parts industry. GPC benefits from consistent demand driven by an aging vehicle fleet and recurring maintenance needs, supporting stable cash flows. Its diversified operations across automotive, industrial, and international markets position it as a steady, defensive player in the distribution sector.

GPC is currently trading 8.5% below its 52-week high of $143.48. Meanwhile, the stock has declined 5.9% over the past three months, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLY2.8% returns  during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

However, GPC stock has surged 12.4% on a YTD basis and gained 4.7% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the XLY’s 6.7% gains in 2025 and 3% return over the past year. 

While GPC stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last month, it has dipped below its 50-day moving average since early October. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 21, GPC shares soared 2.1% after the company released its third-quarter earnings. Its sales reached $6.3 billion, up 4.9% year-over-year, driven by comparable sales growth, acquisitions, and favorable foreign-exchange effects. Revenue beat consensus estimates, underscoring resilient demand in both its automotive and industrial segments. Adjusted diluted EPS rose to about $1.98, a 5.3% increase from the prior year. The company also raised its full-year 2025 revenue growth outlook to 3–4% from the prior range, reflecting confidence in ongoing execution despite a challenging macro backdrop.

When compared to its peer, GPC has notably lagged behind Aptiv PLC’s (APTV29.9% surge on a YTD basis and 34.5% gains over the past year.

Among the 12 analysts covering the GPC stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $147.88 implies a 12.7% upside from current market prices. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 119.71 +1.73 +1.47%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
GPC 131.24 +4.71 +3.72%
Genuine Parts Company
APTV 78.55 +2.20 +2.88%
Aptiv Plc

Most Popular News

Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 1
Can Amazon Stock Hit $400 in 2026?
Glass jar with the word Dividend by Andrii Yalanskyi via Shutterstock 2
Forget The Fed and Buy This Dividend Stock for 2026
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 3
Evercore Analysts Are Pounding the Table on Apple Stock Ahead of a ‘Sizable Catalyst’ Coming in 2026
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Palantir: The Future of Defense Contracts or DiamondCluster 2.0? What Michael Burry Has to Say About PLTR Stock.
Image by bit mechanic via Shutterstock 5
Morgan Stanley Is Sweetening on MP Materials Stock Following ‘Historic Deal.’ Should You Buy MP Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot