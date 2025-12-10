Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Nearly 45% of Its Float Is Being Sold Short. Should You Bet on iRobot Stock Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
An aerial shot of an iRobot by Rolandas Grigaitis via Shutterstock
An aerial shot of an iRobot by Rolandas Grigaitis via Shutterstock

Meme stock enthusiasts continue to flock into iRobot (IRBT) following reports the U.S. government is “all in” on accelerating the domestic robotics industry. 

On Wednesday, the Nasdaq-listed firm blew past key resistance at the $4.82 level. IRBT currently has nearly 45% of its float sold short, making it a perfect candidate for a short squeeze

At the time of writing, iRobot stock is trading at roughly 3.5x its price on Nov. 20. 

A graph on a screen AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

Here’s Why Chasing the iRobot Stock Price Rally Is Risky

While the allure of quick gains can be tempting, chasing meme stock rallies like iRobot’s is often tied to significant risks. 

Elevated short interest may fuel sharp squeezes, but these moves, in most cases, are detached from fundamentals and can reverse just as quickly. 

Retail enthusiasm tends to amplify volatility, leaving late entrants exposed to material losses once momentum fades. Thin liquidity and speculative trading can distort valuations, creating disconnect between price and financial reality. 

Without sustainable earnings growth or clear strategic catalysts, therefore, the ongoing IRBT share price rally may be more sentiment than substance, making it a dangerous trap for investors seeking lasting returns. 

IRBT Shares’ Momentum May Be Approaching Exhaustion

iRobot shares remain a no-go for 2026 since neither fundamentals nor technicals currently warrant investing in the consumer robot specialist. 

In November, the Bredford-headquartered firm recorded about a 25% year-over-year decline in its Q3 revenue on a 120-basis-points contraction in gross margin, indicating weakening demand and mounting cost pressure. 

Meanwhile, IRBT’s relative strength index (14-day) is hovering around 70 currently, reinforcing that the bullish momentum is headed for exhaustion. 

Finally, even after a cosmic rally, iRobot remains a penny stock only. So, it’s vulnerable to extreme volatility, speculative swings, and sharp reversals that can quickly erase gains. 

iRobot Lacks Broad-Based Wall Street Coverage

What’s also worth mentioning is that IRBT shares currently receive coverage from only one Wall Street analyst

This means institutional visibility is extremely limited, leaving investors with scarce professional guidance and amplifying the risk of sentiment-driven volatility in iRobot stock. 

A screenshot of a computer AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IRBT 5.24 +1.71 +48.44%
Irobot Corp

Most Popular News

Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 1
Can Amazon Stock Hit $400 in 2026?
Glass jar with the word Dividend by Andrii Yalanskyi via Shutterstock 2
Forget The Fed and Buy This Dividend Stock for 2026
Image by bit mechanic via Shutterstock 3
Morgan Stanley Is Sweetening on MP Materials Stock Following ‘Historic Deal.’ Should You Buy MP Here?
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 4
Apple Stock Marks a Solid Comeback. Is AAPL a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2026?
Space Technology by Rini_ com via Shutterstock 5
The Options Market Is Pricing in Huge Uncertainty for AST SpaceMobile (ASTS): Here’s How to Break the Deadlock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot