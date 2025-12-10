Skip the U.S. and Buy the Canadian Dollar Instead Before the Fed Cuts Rates

March Canadian dollar (D6H26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for the March Canada dollar futures that prices are trending higher and this week hit a 2.5-month. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up.

Fundamentally, Canada has recently seen better U.S. economic data to suggest a sound economy. Meantime, the U.S. dollar index ($DXY) is trending down and lower U.S. interest rates are U.S. dollar-bearish and Canada-dollar bullish. The Federal Reserve is very likely to cut U.S. rates today.

A move in the March Canada dollar above chart resistance at this week’s high of .7279 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be .7400, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at .7225.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):