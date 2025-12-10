Is Live Nation Entertainment Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $32.6 billion , Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ( LYV ) is a global live entertainment company operating through its Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. It promotes live events, manages venues and festivals, provides extensive ticketing services through platforms like Ticketmaster, and develops sponsorship and advertising programs.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Live Nation Entertainment fits this criterion perfectly. The company also develops customized events and strategic sponsorship initiatives for major brands.

Shares of the Beverly Hills, California-based company have declined 20.6% from its 52-week high of $175.25 . LYV stock has dipped 18.3% over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 7.8% increase over the same time frame.

In the longer term, LYV stock is up 7.4% on a YTD basis, lagging behind NASX’s 22.1% surge. Moreover, shares of the parent company of Ticketmaster have risen 3.8% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 19.5% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since October.

Shares of LYV tumbled 10.6% following its Q3 2025 results on Nov. 4 because the company posted a top-line and bottom-line miss , with revenue coming in at $8.50 billion, below the consensus estimate. Its adjusted operating income of $1.03 billion missed expectations, and EPS of $0.73 fell a steep short of analyst estimates. These disappointments overshadowed otherwise otherwise strong metrics such as 11% revenue growth, 26.5 million Ticketmaster sales, and 150 million total concert tickets sold year-to-date.

In contrast, rival Netflix, Inc. ( NFLX ) has outpaced LYV stock. Shares of Netflix have soared 8.5% on a YTD basis and 5.9% over the past 52 weeks.