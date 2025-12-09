Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Continuing Fall as USDA Punts

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Bowl of frozen edamame by KrimKate via iStock
Bowl of frozen edamame by KrimKate via iStock
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Soybeans are down 5 to 6 cents in the front months at Tuesday’s midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 4 3/4 cents lower at $10.18 1/4. Soymeal futures are $3.50 to $4.00 in the red, with Soy Oil futures 25 to 30 points lower. 

WASDE data was updated this morning, but nothing in the US side was adjusted. The World Ag Outlook Board decided to punt to the January report as both supply and demand was left stale and projected ending stocks were steady at 290 mbu. 

Over on the world side, few changes were noted, as South American production was steady. World stocks were raised by just 0.38 MMT to 122.37 MMT. 

Brazilian soybean exports during December are estimated to total 3.33 MMT, according to ANEC, 0.52 MMT above their previous estimate. That would also be 3.3 MMT above the same month last year. Early on Tuesday morning, the Argentina economy minister announced the soybean export tax is to drop 2 points to 24%, with products down 2 points to 22.5%.

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $10.88 3/4, down 5 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.18 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $11.00, down 5 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.10 3/4, down 6 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.1523 -0.0779 -0.76%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLF26 50.94 -0.24 -0.47%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 307.1 -4.0 -1.29%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1086-0 -7-6 -0.71%
Soybean
ZSH26 1097-2 -8-4 -0.77%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 1
Can Google Stock Hit $400 in 2026?
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 2
2 Reasons to Hit Pause on Netflix Stock Now
Yen chart by Ca-Ssis via iStock 3
Is a Global Margin Call Coming? How a Bank of Japan Rate Hike Could Trigger the Next Market Shock
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
Analysts Are Betting on Broadcom Stock for 2026. Should You Load Up on Shares Now?
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 5
Is a Short Squeeze Brewing in iRobot Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot