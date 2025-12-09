Barchart.com
Corn Posting Midday Gains, as USDA Cuts Ending Stocks

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Corn up close - by PixelAnarchy via All-free-download_com
Corn futures are trading with gains across the board on Tuesday. Midday gains are pushing 3 to 5 cents, as USDA posted a friendlier balance sheet this morning. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 4 ¾ cents at $4.03 3/4. 

The monthly WASDE was out this morning, showing a 125 mbu cut to US ending stocks, now at 2.029 billion bushels. That was well below estimates, and came all from an increase to the export category. 

On the world side, the largest adjustment was via increase carryover (+1.71 MMT), mainly in Argentina, as the US cut more than off set that. World ending stocks for 2025/26 are seen at 279.15 MMT, a 2.19 MMT drop from last month. Other notable adjustments was a 3 MMT cut to Ukraine output.

A South Korean importer 132,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight, with no origin announced. ANEC estimates the December Brazilian corn export total at 6.3 MMT. That is a 1.31 MMT increase from last week’s projection and would be 2.03 MMT increase over last year’s total in December. Argentina trimmed their export tax on corn by 1 percentage point to 8.5% according to a release from the country’s economic minster. 

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.39 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.03 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.48 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.55 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents,


