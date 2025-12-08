Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Westinghouse Air Brake Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp logo and website-by Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp logo and website-by Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $36.7 billion, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries. It is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and WAB fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the railroad industry. The company’s key strengths include its deep engineering expertise, long-standing customer relationships with major rail operators, and a large installed base that drives recurring aftermarket revenue for parts and services.

This railroad company is currently trading marginally below its 52-week high of $216.10, reached on Jul. 8. Shares of WAB have gained 12.6% over the past three months, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX5.7% rise during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

However, on a YTD basis, shares of WAB are up 13.4%, lagging behind SPX’s 16.7% return. Moreover, in the longer term, WAB has surged 4.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to SPX’s 12.7% uptick over the same time frame. 

To confirm its recent bullish trend, WAB has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since late September, with slight fluctuations.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 22, WAB reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company’s revenue grew 8.4% year-over-year to $2.9 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by a slight margin. Moreover, on the earnings front, its adjusted EPS increased 16% from the year-ago quarter to $2.32, topping analyst expectations of $2.23. However, despite the solid beat, the stock plunged 2.3% after the earnings release. 

WAB has outpaced its rival, Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN), which declined 26.4% over the past 52 weeks and 20.3% on a YTD basis. 

Looking at WAB’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 13 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $229.54 suggests a 6.6% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TRN 27.58 -0.07 -0.25%
Trinity Industries
$SPX 6,852.43 -17.97 -0.26%
S&P 500 Index
WAB 211.40 -3.55 -1.65%
Wabtec Corp

Most Popular News

AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 1
Nvidia vs. Palantir: Which Stock Is the Better Long-Term AI Buy?
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 2
The Saturday Spread: 3 Stocks Flashing High-Probability Trading Setups to Consider This Week
DIVIDENDS text on documents with graphs by Jittawit21 via Shutterstock 3
3 High-Yield Stocks to Invest in Oracle’s AI Growth with Less Volatility
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 4
Tesla, Netflix, and ON Semiconductor: 3 Unusually Active Cash-Secured Put Options to Sell Now
Nike, Inc_ swish by- Tartezy via Shutterstock 5
As Nike Shakes Up Its C-Suite, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold NKE Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot