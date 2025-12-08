Is CDW Stock Underperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $19 billion , Vernon Hills, Illinois-based CDW Corporation ( CDW ) is a leading provider of information technology solutions across the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, serving corporate, small business, and public sector clients. The company delivers a wide range of hardware, software, and integrated IT services, including hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security solutions.

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and CDW fits this criterion perfectly. CDW continues to support organizations with comprehensive advisory, implementation, and managed services.

Shares of the information technology company have fallen 34.4% from its 52-week high of $222.92 . Shares of CDW have declined 12.9% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) 5.2% rise over the same time frame.

Longer term, CDW stock is down nearly 16% on a YTD basis, lagging behind DOWI’s 12.5% gain. Nevertheless, shares of CDW have dipped 18.8% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 7.2% return over the same time frame.

CDW stock has been trading mostly below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.71 and revenue of $5.74 billion, shares of CDW tumbled 8.5% on Nov. 4. Investors were also concerned by a 12.9% surge in selling and administrative expenses and slowing demand in key areas, such as an 8.5% revenue decline in the Education segment and softness in data storage and servers.

In comparison, rival International Business Machines Corporation ( IBM ) has outperformed CDW stock. Shares of IBM have climbed 31.4% over the past 52 weeks and 42.3% on a YTD basis.