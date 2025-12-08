Is CDW Stock Underperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $19 billion, Vernon Hills, Illinois-based CDW Corporation (CDW) is a leading provider of information technology solutions across the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, serving corporate, small business, and public sector clients. The company delivers a wide range of hardware, software, and integrated IT services, including hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security solutions.
Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and CDW fits this criterion perfectly. CDW continues to support organizations with comprehensive advisory, implementation, and managed services.
Shares of the information technology company have fallen 34.4% from its 52-week high of $222.92. Shares of CDW have declined 12.9% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) 5.2% rise over the same time frame.
Longer term, CDW stock is down nearly 16% on a YTD basis, lagging behind DOWI’s 12.5% gain. Nevertheless, shares of CDW have dipped 18.8% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 7.2% return over the same time frame.
CDW stock has been trading mostly below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.
Despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.71 and revenue of $5.74 billion, shares of CDW tumbled 8.5% on Nov. 4. Investors were also concerned by a 12.9% surge in selling and administrative expenses and slowing demand in key areas, such as an 8.5% revenue decline in the Education segment and softness in data storage and servers.
In comparison, rival International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has outperformed CDW stock. Shares of IBM have climbed 31.4% over the past 52 weeks and 42.3% on a YTD basis.
Despite CDW’s weak performance, analysts are moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 12 analysts covering the stock, and the mean price target of $182 is a premium of 24.9% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.