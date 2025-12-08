Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

How Is PPG Industries' Stock Performance Compared to Other Materials Stocks?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
PPG Industries, Inc_ store front -by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
PPG Industries, Inc_ store front -by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials. Valued at $22.7 billion by market cap, the company makes protective and decorative coatings, flat glass, fabricated glass products, continuous-strand fiber glass products, and industrial and specialty chemicals.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and PPG perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty chemicals industry. 

Despite its notable strength, PPG slipped 22.3% from its 52-week high of $130.05, achieved on Dec. 9, 2024. Over the past three months, PPG stock has declined 8.1%, underperforming the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB4.1% losses during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, shares of PPG fell 9.2% on a six-month basis and dipped 19.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLB’s six-month marginal gains and 4.4% dip over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, PPG has been trading below its 200-day moving average over the past year, with slight fluctuations. However, the stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average recently. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 28, PPG reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed down by 5.9% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $2.13 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.09. The company’s revenue was $4.1 billion, exceeding Wall Street's $4 billion forecast. PPG expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $7.60 to $7.70.

In the competitive arena of specialty chemicals, The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) has taken the lead over PPG, showing resilience with a 6.9% downtick on a six-month basis and 13.5% losses over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on PPG’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 24 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $120 suggests a potential upside of 18.8% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SHW 329.34 -3.77 -1.13%
Sherwin-Williams Company
PPG 101.06 +0.03 +0.03%
PPG Industries
XLB 43.79 -0.30 -0.68%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 1
Nvidia vs. Palantir: Which Stock Is the Better Long-Term AI Buy?
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 2
The Saturday Spread: 3 Stocks Flashing High-Probability Trading Setups to Consider This Week
DIVIDENDS text on documents with graphs by Jittawit21 via Shutterstock 3
3 High-Yield Stocks to Invest in Oracle’s AI Growth with Less Volatility
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 4
Tesla, Netflix, and ON Semiconductor: 3 Unusually Active Cash-Secured Put Options to Sell Now
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 5
Salesforce Generates Strong Free Cash Flow - CRM Could Be 23% Too Cheap
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot