Mettler-Toledo Stock: Is MTD Underperforming the Healthcare Sector?

Valued at a market cap of $28.9 billion , Mettler-Toledo International Inc. ( MTD ) is a leader in precision instruments and measurement solutions. The Columbus, Ohio-based company’s solutions are widely used in highly regulated industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, chemicals, food and beverage, and materials research.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and MTD fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the diagnostics & research industry. The company specializes in delivering extremely high accuracy and reliability across applications like research labs, pharmaceutical manufacturing, food safety, and industrial quality control, where even the smallest measurement error can have major consequences.

This healthcare company is currently trading 7.2% below its 52-week high of $1,525.17 , reached on Nov. 25. Shares of MTD have gained 8.4% over the past three months, underperforming the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLV ) 11.1% rise during the same time frame.

However, on a YTD basis, shares of MTD are up 15.6%, outpacing XLV’s 11.4% return. Moreover, in the longer term, MTD has surged 13.4% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming XLV’s 5.6% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its bullish trend, MTD has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late July, with slight fluctuations, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early May, with minor fluctuations.

On Nov. 6, shares of MTD fell marginally after reporting better-than-expected Q3 earnings results. The company’s total revenue increased 7.9% year-over-year to $1 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by 3.9%. Moreover, its adjusted EPS of $11.15 improved 9.2% from the year-ago quarter, topping analyst expectations of $10.62.

MTD has outperformed its rival, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( TMO ), which gained 10% over the past 52 weeks and 10.1% on a YTD basis.