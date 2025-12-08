Barchart.com
How Is Equifax’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

Equifax, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock

Atlanta-based Equifax Inc. (EFX) is a fintech-focused global data, analytics, and technology company, providing information solutions and HR outsourcing services to businesses, governments, and consumers. With a market cap of $25.9 billion, Equifax operates through Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International segments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks.” Equifax fits the bill perfectly. Given the company’s strong influence in the industrial space and extensive operations spanning numerous countries in the Americas, Europe, and Indo-Pacific, its valuation above this mark is unsurprising.

Equifax touched its 52-week high of $281.07 on Jan. 27 and is currently trading 24.7% below that peak. Meanwhile, EFX stock has plunged 15.3% over the past three months, lagging behind the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI2.4% uptick during the same time frame.

Equifax has lagged behind the industrial sector over the longer term as well. EFX stock prices have declined 17% on a YTD basis and 18.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLI’s 17.3% surge in 2025 and 9.7% gains over the past year.

Meanwhile, EFX stock has traded mostly below its 50-day moving average since mid-June and below its 200-day moving average since early February, with some notable fluctuations, underscoring its bearish trend.

Despite reporting better-than-expected financials, Equifax’s stock prices observed a marginal dip in the trading session following the release of its Q3 results on Oct. 21. Despite decline in the underlying mortgage market and headwinds in the US hiring markets, the company’s revenues registered a solid 7.2% year-over-year growth in operating revenues to $1.5 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by 1.5%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS increased 10.3% year-over-year to $2.04, surpassing the consensus estimates by 5.7%. Following the initial dip, EFX stock maintained a positive momentum for three subsequent trading sessions.

When compared to its peer, EFX stock has underperformed TransUnion’s (TRU8.9% decline in 2025 and 14.2% plunge over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 25 analysts covering the EFX stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $266 suggests a 25.8% upside potential from current price levels.


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 154.58 -0.43 -0.28%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
EFX 211.51 +0.23 +0.11%
Equifax Inc
TRU 84.47 +0.28 +0.33%
Transunion

