Corn Heading Lower on Friday

Corn futures are showing 3 cent losses across most contracts on Friday, with December down just ¾ cent and thin and in deliveries. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 3 cents on the day at $3.99 3/4.

USDA will release another catchup report for Export Sales data on Monday, with traders looking for 1-2 MMT of corn bookings in the week ending on November 6.

The monthly WASDE report will be out on Tuesday, with analysts surveyed by Bloomberg looking for 2.145 bbu of US corn ending stocks, a 9 mbu drop from the November report if realized.

Actual Brazilian trade ministry data for November tallied exports at 5.03 MMT, a 6.48% increase from last year but a 22.58% drop from last month.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.37, down 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $3.99 3/4, down 3 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.44 1/4, down 3 cents,