Corn Pops Higher on Thursday with Continued Export Business

Corn futures posted gains on Thursday, with contracts up 3 to 4 cents in most front months, as December was up 6 ¼. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 4 cents on the day at $4.02 3/4.

USDA reported a private export sale of 100,800 MT of corn to Colombia, with 392,500 MT to Mexico this morning via their daily reporting system.

Export Sales data for the week of October 30 was out this morning, with a total of 1.99 MMT of corn sold. That was on the higher side of trade ideas looking for 0.8-2.5 MMT in corn sales during that week. That was back above the week prior and the third largest total for the marketing year.

Actual Brazilian trade ministry data for November tallied exports at 5.03 MMT, a 6.48% increase from last year but a 22.58% drop from last month. Corn shipments are estimated at 4.99 MMT for December according to ANEC, which would be above the 3.62 MMT from the same period last year.

Statistics Canada estimates the 2025 corn production for the country at 14.867 MMT, down 3.1% from the same week last year.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.37 3/4, up 6 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.02 3/4, up 4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.47 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,