Cotton Fading Lower on Thursday

Cotton prices are down 30 to 35 points at midday, fading the overnight strength. Crude oil futures are up 83 cents per barrel at $59.79 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.129 high to $98.930.

Export Sales data for the week ending on October 30 showed just 81,530 RB of upland cotton sold. That was a marketing year low. Shipments in that week were 146,581 RB, which was a 3-week low.

The 12/3 online auction from The Seam showed 10,758 bales sold at an average price of 59.66 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 15 points on Tuesday at 74.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on December 3 with the certified stocks level at 19,894 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.77 cents/lb last week, down 3 points from the previous week. It will be updated later today.

Dec 25 Cotton is at 62.66, down 11 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 64.14, down 32 points,