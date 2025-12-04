Barchart.com
Cattle Rally Continuing to Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Cow in pen at fair by sandsun via iStock
Live cattle futures are trading with $1.50 to $2 gains at midday. Cash trade has been quiet so far this week, with some northern bids at $216 and southern bids at $218. Feeder cattle futures are extending gains with contracts $3 to $4.52 higher at midday.  The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $5.42 to $337.78 on December 2. 

Export Sales data for the week ending on October 30 showed 14,499 MT of beef sales in that week, a 4-week high. Shipments were an 8 week low of 10,249 MT.

USDA reported Wholesale Boxed Beef prices lower in the Thursday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $13.13. Choice boxes were down 78 cents to $363.03, while Select was back up $3.22 at $349.90. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 117,000 head for Wednesday, with the weekly total at 354,000. That was 15,000 head below last week and 12,727 head shy of the same week last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $220.925, up $1.975,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $223.775, up $1.875,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $225.000, up $1.600,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $336.375, up $4.525

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $329.550, up $3.750

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $328.375, up $3.200


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEJ26 225.175 +1.775 +0.79%
Live Cattle
LEG26 224.000s +2.100 +0.95%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 221.450s +2.500 +1.14%
Live Cattle
GFH26 329.725s +3.925 +1.20%
Feeder Cattle
GFF26 336.575s +4.725 +1.42%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 328.600s +3.425 +1.05%
Feeder Cattle

