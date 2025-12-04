Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Otis Worldwide Stock: Is OTIS Outperforming the Industrial Sector?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Otis Worldwide Corp company sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Otis Worldwide Corp company sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Farmington, Connecticut-based Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) is a global leader in elevator, escalator, and moving walkway manufacturing, installation, and servicing. Valued at $34 billion by market cap, the company operates in more than 200 countries and moves over 2.4 billion people daily, servicing about 2.4 million customer units worldwide. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and OTIS perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty industrial machinery industry. Otis generates revenue through both new equipment sales and a large recurring service and maintenance business, which provides stable cash flow and long-term customer relationships. With strong brand recognition, engineering expertise, and a massive installed base, Otis remains a dominant force in the vertical-transportation industry.

Despite its notable strength, OTIS slipped 18.6% from its 52-week high of $106.83, achieved on Mar. 10. Over the past three months, OTIS stock surged 1.5%, underperforming the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLI2.9% gainduring the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, shares of OTIS dipped 6.1% on a YTD basis and fell 14% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming DOWI’s YTD gains of 6.9% and 11.7% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, OTIS has been trading below its 200-day moving average since late July and under its 50-day moving average since mid-November. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 29, Otis shares climbed 2.3% after the company delivered Q3 results. Net sales rose 4% year over year to $3.7 billion, beating consensus estimates by 1.1%, while adjusted EPS increased 9.4% from the prior-year period to $1.05, about 5% ahead of analyst expectations. The quarter’s solid performance was driven by robust organic service-sales growth and meaningful expansion in service operating margins, underscoring the strength of Otis’s high-margin service business.

In the competitive arena of specialty industrial machinery, Schindler Holding AG (SHLRF) has taken the lead over OTIS, showing resilience with a 17.2% uptick on a YTD basis and 21.3% gains over the past 52 weeks. 

Wall Street analysts are cautious on OTIS’ prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 13 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $102.37 suggests a potential upside of 17.7% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 154.21 +1.45 +0.95%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
SHLRF 330.0000 unch unch
Schindler Holding Ag
OTIS 86.94 -0.30 -0.34%
Otis Worldwide Corp

Most Popular News

Green hydrogen by Scharfsinn via Shutterstock 1
Plug Power Just Kicked Off Its NASA Contract. Should You Buy PLUG Stock Here?
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 2
Wall Street Is Betting on a Major Intel-Apple Chip Deal. Should You Buy INTC Stock Here?
Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 3
Dan Ives Is Betting Big on CoreWeave Stock as an AI Winner. Should You Buy CRWV Too?
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
Is Broadcom Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold Before December 11?
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 5
Michael Burry Says Tesla Is ‘Ridiculously Overvalued.’ Should You Ditch TSLA Stock Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot