Corn Falls Back on Wednesday, Despite Record Ethanol Output

Corn futures posted Wednesday losses of 5 to 7 cents across most contracts at the close. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 6 1/2 cents at $3.98 3/4.

Weekly EIA data from this morning showed a record ethanol production total in the week ending on November 28, totaling 1.126 million barrels per day, a 13,000 bpd increase wk/wk. Stocks of ethanol rose 543,000 barrels to 22.511 million. That came as the 48,000 bpd increase to exports (170,000 bpd) wasn’t enough to offset the increased output and 28,000 bpd drop in refiner inputs of ethanol (at 857,000 bpd).

Export Sales for the week of October 30 will be released on Thursday morning, with traders looking for 0.8-2.5 MMT in corn sales during that week.

A Taiwan importer has tendered for 65,000 MT of wheat, with a deadline of Thursday for offers.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.31 1/2, down 6 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.98 3/4, down 6 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.43 1/2, down 6 1/2 cents,