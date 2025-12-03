Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Ross Stores Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Ross Stores, Inc_ outside sign by- Ken Wolter via Shutterstock
Ross Stores, Inc_ outside sign by- Ken Wolter via Shutterstock

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST), headquartered in Dublin, California, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Valued at $57.8 billion by market cap, ROST offers designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions at discount prices.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and ROST perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the apparel retail industry. ROST is crushing it as a leading off-price retailer with 1,831 Ross and 355 dd's Discounts stores. Its strategy of offering 20% to 60% off brand-name merchandise attracts value-conscious shoppers and drives loyalty. 

Despite its notable strength, ROST slipped marginally from its 52-week high of $178.80, achieved on Dec. 1. Over the past three months, ROST stock gained 17.4%, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX10% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, shares of ROST rose 24.7% on a six-month basis, outperforming NASX’s six-month gains of 21.7%. However, the stock climbed 13.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s 20.7% returns over the same time period.

To confirm the bullish trend, ROST has been trading above its 50-day moving average since late July. The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early August. 

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 20, ROST reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed up more than 8% in the following trading session. Its EPS of $1.58 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.40. The company’s revenue was $5.6 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $5.4 billion. ROST expects full-year EPS to be $6.38 to $6.46.

In the competitive apparel retail space, The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) has taken the lead over ROST, showing resilience with an 18.9% uptick over the past 52 weeks, but trailing the stock's 16.8% six-month gains.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on ROST’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 19 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $182.33 suggests a potential upside of 2.7% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 23,413.67 +137.75 +0.59%
Nasdaq Composite
TJX 150.65 +0.63 +0.42%
TJX Companies
ROST 178.16 +0.59 +0.33%
Ross Stores Inc

Most Popular News

Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 1
This Options Strategy Turns Your Stock Portfolio Into a Consistent Income Generator
Green hydrogen by Scharfsinn via Shutterstock 2
Plug Power Just Kicked Off Its NASA Contract. Should You Buy PLUG Stock Here?
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 3
Wall Street Is Betting on a Major Intel-Apple Chip Deal. Should You Buy INTC Stock Here?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Competition Is Heating Up, But Bank of America Still Thinks AMD Stock Is a Buy Here
Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 5
Dan Ives Is Betting Big on CoreWeave Stock as an AI Winner. Should You Buy CRWV Too?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot