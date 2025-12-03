Is Allstate Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Northbrook, Illinois-based The Allstate Corporation ( ALL ) provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. With a market cap of $55 billion , Allstate operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other segments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." Allstate fits right into that category. Given that Allstate is the fourth-largest P&C insurer and the second-largest home insurance company in the United States, its valuation above this mark is not surprising.

Allstate touched its all-time high of $215.89 on Nov. 21 and is currently trading 3.2% below that peak. Meanwhile, ALL stock prices have observed a 2.7% uptick over the past three months, slightly lagging behind the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ( $DOWI ) 4.8% gains during the same time frame.

Allstate has underperformed over the longer term as well. ALL stock prices have gained 8.4% on a YTD basis and 2.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the Dow’s 11.6% surge in 2025 and 6% returns over the past year.

ALL stock has traded along its upward-sloping 50-day moving average and mostly above its 200-day moving average over the past year, with some fluctuations, underscoring its bullish trend.

Allstate’s stock prices gained 1.7% in the trading session following the release of its Q3 results on Nov. 5. The company observed notable growth in premiums and improvement in the combined ratio. Its topline for the quarter grew 3.8% year-over-year to $17.3 billion. Meanwhile, driven by efficient premium writing, its adjusted EPS skyrocketed 185.7% year-over-year to $11.17, exceeding the consensus estimates by 36.2%, boosting investor confidence. Further, the stock maintained a positive momentum for six subsequent trading sessions.

Meanwhile, Allstate has slightly outperformed its peer Chubb Limited’s ( CB ) 6.6% gains on a YTD basis and 1.6% returns over the past year.