Snap-on Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Kenosha, Wisconsin-based Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $20 billion and operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

The company's shares have outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. SNA stock has surged 14% over the past 52 weeks and 12% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 13% over the past year and grown marginally in 2026.

But narrowing the focus, Snap-on stock has underperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 28.6% rise over the past 52 weeks.

Snap-On released its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings on Feb. 5. The company’s revenue increased 3.1% year over year (YoY) to $1.3 billion, surpassing Wall Street estimates. Additionally, its adjusted EPS amounted to $4.94, also beating the Street’s estimates.

However, investors seem unenthusiastic about the stock. SNA’s core business has showcased underperformance, with its disappointing organic revenue. Moreover, the company’s EPS has remained flat year over year over the past two years. Additionally, the company has shown signs of diminishing returns on capital, suggesting that past profits are being depleted.

For the current year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Snap-On’s EPS to grow 1.6% YoY to $19.86 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters, while missing it once.

Among the 10 analysts covering SNA stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on three “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” five “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.”

The configuration has remained unchanged in recent months.

On Feb. 10, Roth Capital analyst Scott Stember maintained a “Buy” rating for Snap-on and raised its price target from $385 to $409.

SNA stock currently trades above the mean price target of $368.29. Its Street-high target of $409 suggests the stock could rise as much as 6%.