Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Snap-on Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Snap-on, Inc_ logo on building by-Michael Vi via Shutterstock
Snap-on, Inc_ logo on building by-Michael Vi via Shutterstock

Kenosha, Wisconsin-based Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $20 billion and operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments. 

The company's shares have outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. SNA stock has surged 14% over the past 52 weeks and 12% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 13% over the past year and grown marginally in 2026.

But narrowing the focus, Snap-on stock has underperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 28.6% rise over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Snap-On released its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings on Feb. 5. The company’s revenue increased 3.1% year over year (YoY) to $1.3 billion, surpassing Wall Street estimates. Additionally, its adjusted EPS amounted to $4.94, also beating the Street’s estimates. 

However, investors seem unenthusiastic about the stock. SNA’s core business has showcased underperformance, with its disappointing organic revenue. Moreover, the company’s EPS has remained flat year over year over the past two years. Additionally, the company has shown signs of diminishing returns on capital, suggesting that past profits are being depleted.

For the current year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Snap-On’s EPS to grow 1.6% YoY to $19.86 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters, while missing it once.

Among the 10 analysts covering SNA stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on three “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” five “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.”

www.barchart.com

The configuration has remained unchanged in recent months.

On Feb. 10, Roth Capital analyst Scott Stember maintained a “Buy” rating for Snap-on and raised its price target from $385 to $409.

SNA stock currently trades above the mean price target of $368.29. Its Street-high target of $409 suggests the stock could rise as much as 6%.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 175.02 -2.21 -1.25%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,828.69 -80.82 -1.17%
S&P 500 Index
SNA 381.97 -3.91 -1.01%
Snap-On Inc

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 1
Oracle Stock Plunges 55%: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?
Fearless girl in front of bull on Wall Street by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernandez via Unsplash 2
Most Retail Investors Think They’re Investing: They’re Actually Trading The Market
Palantir by rblfmr via Shutterstock 3
If Palantir is Near a Bottom, What's the Best Play in PLTR Stock?
Phone and computer internet network by Pinkypills via iStock 4
Dear IonQ Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 25
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Down 24% in 2026, Where Is Palantir Stock Headed Next and Should You Buy PLTR Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot