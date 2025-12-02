Barchart.com
Boeing Stock Looks Set to Challenge Its 50-Day MA. Should You Buy BA on Turnaround Hopes?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Boeing (BA) shares are pushing higher on Tuesday afternoon after the company’s CFO Jay Malave said its recovery is in “full force.”

BA is challenging its 50-day moving average (MA) at just over $205 at the time of writing. A break above this level could accelerate bullish momentum in the near term.  

Including today’s gain, Boeing stock is up roughly 50% versus its year-to-date low in early April. 

CFO’s Remarks Warrant Buying Boeing Stock

Speaking at a UBS conference, Malave said the multinational will complete its acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) in the coming weeks, potentially stabilizing its supply chain heading into 2026.  

Boeing’s chief financial officer sees an increase in 737 and 787 deliveries next year and expects the MAX 10 to receive FAA certification over the next 12 months as well. 

According to him, the aerospace giant remains fully committed to its long-term target of about $10 billion in annual free cash flow (FCF). 

Taken together, these updates suggest the Seattle-headquartered company is positioning itself for sustainable growth, which could drive the BA stock price higher in the coming year. 

BA Shares Seen Doubling From Here By 2030

Also on Tuesday, a senior market analyst, Olivier Brochet, maintained his “Buy” rating on Boeing shares and announced a $255 price target indicating potential upside of about 27% from here. 

Fundamentally, Boeing is even “on a path to almost double from its current level by the end of this decade,” his research note informed clients. 

According to the Rothschild & Co Redburn analyst, improving output could lift the giant’s annual FCF target by more than $2.5 billion. 

In short, he expects BA to push higher as “risk factors are retired one after another.” Note that the NYSE-listed firm is going for an attractive sales multiple of a little over 2x at the time of writing. 

Wall Street Recommends Sticking With Boeing for 2026

Wall Street analysts more broadly remain positive on Boeing shares heading into 2026 as well. 

The consensus rating on BA stock currently sits at “Moderate Buy” with price targets going as high as $285, indicating potential upside of another 41% from here. 

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SPR 37.44 +1.59 +4.44%
Spirit Aerosystems Holdings
BA 205.26 +18.80 +10.08%
Boeing Company

