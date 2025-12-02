Corn Popping Higher at Midday

Corn futures are up 4 to 5 cents on Tuesday’s midday. There were another 76 deliveries issued against December futures overnight. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is back up 4 ½ cents at $4.04 3/4.

Support is coming from threats from Russia threatening to cut off Ukraine from the sea if their attacks on Russian linked vessels continue.

EIA data for the week ending on November 28 will be out on Wednesday, with traders looking to see if ethanol production held up on the holiday week from the previous near record total in the week prior. Some are looking for a slight pullback in output.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.37 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.04 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.49 1/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.57 1/4, up 4 cents,