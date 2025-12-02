Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Popping Higher at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Corn field blue sky by Alberto Masnovo via iStock
Corn field blue sky by Alberto Masnovo via iStock
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Corn futures are up 4 to 5 cents on Tuesday’s midday. There were another 76 deliveries issued against December futures overnight. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is back up 4 ½ cents at $4.04 3/4. 

Support is coming from threats from Russia threatening to cut off Ukraine from the sea if their attacks on Russian linked vessels continue. 

EIA data for the week ending on November 28 will be out on Wednesday, with traders looking to see if ethanol production held up on the holiday week from the previous near record total in the week prior. Some are looking for a slight pullback in output.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.37 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.04 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.49 1/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.57 1/4, up 4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 437-4 +4-6 +1.10%
Corn
ZCH26 449-2 +4-2 +0.96%
Corn
ZCZ25 437-4 +4-6 +1.10%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 4.0370 +0.0461 +1.16%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 1
Wall Street Is Betting on a Major Intel-Apple Chip Deal. Should You Buy INTC Stock Here?
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 2
This Options Strategy Turns Your Stock Portfolio Into a Consistent Income Generator
Apple logo on store front by frantic00 via iStock 3
Apple Stock Looks Cheap Here Based on Strong FCF - Shorting OTM Put Options Has Worked
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Competition Is Heating Up, But Bank of America Still Thinks AMD Stock Is a Buy Here
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 5
With Apple Poised to Best Samsung in Smartphone Shipments, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold AAPL Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot