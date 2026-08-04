What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for DoorDash Stock?

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DoorDash, Inc. (DASH), headquartered in San Francisco, California, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors. Valued at $87.4 billion by market cap, the company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application.

Shares of this food delivery giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. DASH has declined 19.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 21.8%. In 2026, DASH stock is down 11.5%, compared to the SPX’s 11% gains on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, DASH’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 2.4% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 7.3% dip on a YTD basis outshines the stock’s low double-digit losses over the same time frame.

DoorDash has seen its stock drop over the past year, primarily driven by investor concerns over heavy reinvestment spending on international growth, drone technology, and new non-restaurant verticals that have squeezed near-term EBITDA margins. These planned margin drags, combined with periodic earnings misses against high valuation expectations, sticky inflation impacting consumer delivery budgets, and persistent regulatory overhangs surrounding gig-worker pay mandates, have collectively outweighed DoorDash's steady revenue growth and market share gains.

On May 6, DASH shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q1 results. Its revenue stood at $4 billion, up 33.1% year over year. The company’s EPS declined 4.5% from the year-ago quarter to $0.42.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect DASH’s EPS to grow 11.7% to $2.38 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

Among the 40 analysts covering DASH stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 29 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” eight “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is slightly more bearish than a month ago, with no analyst suggesting a “Strong Sell.”

On Jul. 21, RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson maintained a “Buy” rating on DASH and set a price target of $270, implying a potential upside of 34.7% from current levels.

The mean price target of $244.64 represents a 22% premium to DASH’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $350 suggests a notable upside potential of 74.6%.