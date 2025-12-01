Is EOG Resources Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

EOG Resources, Inc. ( EOG ) is a leading independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the firm is a major player across U.S. basins, including the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, and more, as well as in international operations. The company’s market cap stands around $58.9 billion .

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and EOG fits well into that category, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance in its industry. EOG boasts a robust portfolio and has optimized its production mix to favor high-value oil and natural gas liquids, enabling the company to capitalize on favorable market prices and maximize revenue and profit margins.

Despite its notable strength, EOG slipped 22% from its 52-week high of $138.18 , achieved on Jan. 16. Over the past three months, EOG stock has declined 13.3% , underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 7.7% rise during the same time frame.

In the longer term, shares of EOG dipped 12% on a YTD basis and plummeted 19% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s YTD gains of 21% and 22.6% returns over the past year.

To confirm the bearish trend, EOG has been trading below the 200-day moving average since early July, but with some fluctuations. The stock is also trading below the 50-day moving average since mid-Sept.

EOG’s stock drop in 2025 reflects a combination of macro and company-specific headwinds, notably, weakening global oil and gas prices. In addition, some analysts have also cited concerns about oversupply and softening demand in the oil market , which casts doubt on near-term upside. Investors seem cautious as future cash flow forecasts and commodity price volatility introduces uncertainty.

EOG’s rival, ConocoPhillips ( COP ) shares have plummeted 10.4% in 2025 alone and 18% over the past 52 weeks.