Emerson Electric Stock: Is EMR Underperforming the Industrials Sector?

With a market cap of $74.9 billion , Emerson Electric Co. ( EMR ) is a global technology and engineering company specializing in innovative solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential markets. The company is organized into seven segments: Final Control, Measurement & Analytical, Discrete Automation, Safety & Productivity, Control Systems & Software, Test & Measurement, and AspenTech.

Companies valued $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Emerson Electric fits this criterion perfectly. Emerson’s advanced technologies include intelligent instrumentation, asset optimization software, automated test systems, and cybersecurity solutions.

EMR stock has declined 11.2% from its 52-week high of $150.27 . Shares of the company have fallen marginally over the past three months, underperforming the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLI ) slight rise during the same period.

In the longer term, EMR stock is up 7.6% on a YTD basis, lagging behind XLI’s 16.6% increase. Moreover, shares of Emerson Electric have risen marginally over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLI’s 7.3% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day average since August. Yet, it has moved above its 200-day moving average since early May.

Shares of Emerson Electric fell 3.8% on Nov. 5 because the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 2025 revenue of $4.86 billion. Emerson also cited choppy demand for its automation equipment and ongoing difficulty generating stronger margins from its automation-focused business. Although adjusted EPS matched estimates at $1.62 , the revenue miss and demand pressures drove the sell-off.

Moreover, EMR stock has underperformed compared to its rival, Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH ). Shares of Parker-Hannifin have surged 23.1% over the past 52 weeks and 35.5% on a YTD basis.