Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Emerson Electric Stock: Is EMR Underperforming the Industrials Sector?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Emerson Electric Co_ sign on building-by SNEHIT PHOTO via Shutterstock
Emerson Electric Co_ sign on building-by SNEHIT PHOTO via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $74.9 billion, Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is a global technology and engineering company specializing in innovative solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential markets. The company is organized into seven segments: Final Control, Measurement & Analytical, Discrete Automation, Safety & Productivity, Control Systems & Software, Test & Measurement, and AspenTech.

Companies valued $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Emerson Electric fits this criterion perfectly. Emerson’s advanced technologies include intelligent instrumentation, asset optimization software, automated test systems, and cybersecurity solutions.

EMR stock has declined 11.2% from its 52-week high of $150.27. Shares of the company have fallen marginally over the past three months, underperforming the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) slight rise during the same period. 

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, EMR stock is up 7.6% on a YTD basis, lagging behind XLI’s 16.6% increase. Moreover, shares of Emerson Electric have risen marginally over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLI’s 7.3% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day average since August. Yet, it has moved above its 200-day moving average since early May.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Emerson Electric fell 3.8% on Nov. 5 because the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 2025 revenue of $4.86 billion. Emerson also cited choppy demand for its automation equipment and ongoing difficulty generating stronger margins from its automation-focused business. Although adjusted EPS matched estimates at $1.62, the revenue miss and demand pressures drove the sell-off.

Moreover, EMR stock has underperformed compared to its rival, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH). Shares of Parker-Hannifin have surged 23.1% over the past 52 weeks and 35.5% on a YTD basis.

Despite EMR’s weak performance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 23 analysts covering the stock, and the mean price target of $151.08 is a premium of 13.3% to current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 153.69 +0.89 +0.58%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
PH 861.70 +0.21 +0.02%
Parker-Hannifin Corp
EMR 133.38 +1.94 +1.48%
Emerson Electric Company

Most Popular News

A U_S_ banknote that is digitally warped by Ruslan Lytvyn via Shutterstock 1
JEPI, the Covered Call ETF That Started a Mania, Is a Fallen Star. Here’s What Comes Next.
Bull on Wall Street by Alexander Naumann via Pixabay 2
Dan Ives Says These Are the Top 3 Stocks to Buy Right Now
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 3
Unusual Activity in Oracle Corp Put Options Highlights ORCL Stock's Value
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
Up 130% In a Year, How High Can Broadcom Stock Go?
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 5
Tesla Stock Is a ‘Must Own’ Now Before ‘Hundreds of Billions in Value’ Changes Hands, According to This 1 Analyst
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot