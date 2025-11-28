Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

How Is BlackRock’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Financial Stocks?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Blackrock Inc_ logo on building- by Tada Images via Shutterstock
Blackrock Inc_ logo on building- by Tada Images via Shutterstock

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) is a leading global investment manager and technology provider headquartered in New York City. Managing trillions in assets, the company offers a broad range of services, including risk management and fixed income solutions to institutional and individual clients worldwide.

Recently, BlackRock has focused on expanding into real estate, artificial intelligence (AI) research, and selective crypto assets while emphasizing long-term financial strategies and innovation. The company has a market capitalization of $161.37 billion, which classifies it as a “large-cap” stock. 

BlackRock’s stock had reached a 52-week high of $1,219.94 on Oct. 15, but is down 14.7% from that level. Amid broader macroeconomic concerns, the stock has declined by 8.8% over the past three months. On the other hand, the iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF) has declined marginally over the same period. Therefore, the stock has clearly underperformed over this period.

www.barchart.com

Over the longer term, this underperformance persists. Over the past 52 weeks, BlackRock’s stock has gained 1.3%, while it has been up almost 8% over the past six months. The iShares U.S. Financials ETF, in contrast, has gained 5.3% and 9.3% over the same periods, respectively. The stock is hovering near its 200-day moving average but has traded below its 50-day moving average since late October. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 14, BlackRock reported solid topline growth in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The company’s revenue increased by 25% year-over-year (YOY) to $6.51 billion. This increase was driven by an 8% organic base-fee growth over the prior 12 months and the positive impact of markets. 

BlackRock’s assets under management (AUM) reached $13.46 trillion, indicating an increase of 17% annually. Its adjusted EPS grew modestly by 1% YOY to $11.55. BlackRock’s stock gained 3.4% intraday on Oct.14. 

The company’s Bitcoin (BTCUSD) ETF, the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT), has recently come under pressure due to the underlying asset having a weak month. The ETF is having its worst month ever as investors flee the Bitcoin ETF for more stable assets, such as gold. 

We compare BlackRock’s performance with that of another prominent asset management firm, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), which has declined 25.1% over the past 52 weeks but gained 3.1% over the past six months. Therefore, BlackRock has been the clear outperformer over these periods.

Wall Street analysts are strongly bullish on BlackRock’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 18 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $1,304.35 indicates a 25.4% upside compared to current levels. Moreover, the Street-high price target of $1,486 indicates a 42.9% upside. 


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BLK 1,040.06 +10.29 +1.00%
Blackrock Inc
KKR 120.83 +0.02 +0.02%
KKR & Company LP
IBIT 51.03 +1.47 +2.97%
Ishares Bitcoin Trust ETF
IYF 125.08 +1.14 +0.92%
US Financials Ishares ETF
^BTCUSD 91,876.35 +436.83 +0.48%
Bitcoin - USD

Most Popular News

A U_S_ banknote that is digitally warped by Ruslan Lytvyn via Shutterstock 1
JEPI, the Covered Call ETF That Started a Mania, Is a Fallen Star. Here’s What Comes Next.
Occidental Petroleum Corp_ billboard- by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 2
Occidental Petroleum Could Hike Its Dividend - Price Target is At Least 21% Higher
New York Stock Exchange NYSE in Manhattan by 4kclips via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Fall Back as Nvidia Drags Chip Makers Lower
Image of Elon Musk by Alessia Pierdomenico via Shutterstock 4
‘These Chips Will Profoundly Change the World’ and ‘Save Lives.’ Elon Musk Doubles Down on AI Chips as TSLA Stock Stagnates YTD.
DIVIDENDS text on documents with graphs by Jittawit21 via Shutterstock 5
This AI Dividend Stock Is a Buy Even as the S&P 500’s Yield Falls to Dot-Com Lows
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot