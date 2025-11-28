How Is BlackRock’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Financial Stocks?

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) is a leading global investment manager and technology provider headquartered in New York City. Managing trillions in assets, the company offers a broad range of services, including risk management and fixed income solutions to institutional and individual clients worldwide.

Recently, BlackRock has focused on expanding into real estate, artificial intelligence (AI) research, and selective crypto assets while emphasizing long-term financial strategies and innovation. The company has a market capitalization of $161.37 billion, which classifies it as a “large-cap” stock.

BlackRock’s stock had reached a 52-week high of $1,219.94 on Oct. 15, but is down 14.7% from that level. Amid broader macroeconomic concerns, the stock has declined by 8.8% over the past three months. On the other hand, the iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF) has declined marginally over the same period. Therefore, the stock has clearly underperformed over this period.

Over the longer term, this underperformance persists. Over the past 52 weeks, BlackRock’s stock has gained 1.3%, while it has been up almost 8% over the past six months. The iShares U.S. Financials ETF, in contrast, has gained 5.3% and 9.3% over the same periods, respectively. The stock is hovering near its 200-day moving average but has traded below its 50-day moving average since late October.

On Oct. 14, BlackRock reported solid topline growth in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The company’s revenue increased by 25% year-over-year (YOY) to $6.51 billion. This increase was driven by an 8% organic base-fee growth over the prior 12 months and the positive impact of markets.

BlackRock’s assets under management (AUM) reached $13.46 trillion, indicating an increase of 17% annually. Its adjusted EPS grew modestly by 1% YOY to $11.55. BlackRock’s stock gained 3.4% intraday on Oct.14.

The company’s Bitcoin (BTCUSD) ETF, the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT), has recently come under pressure due to the underlying asset having a weak month. The ETF is having its worst month ever as investors flee the Bitcoin ETF for more stable assets, such as gold.

We compare BlackRock’s performance with that of another prominent asset management firm, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), which has declined 25.1% over the past 52 weeks but gained 3.1% over the past six months. Therefore, BlackRock has been the clear outperformer over these periods.

Wall Street analysts are strongly bullish on BlackRock’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 18 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $1,304.35 indicates a 25.4% upside compared to current levels. Moreover, the Street-high price target of $1,486 indicates a 42.9% upside.