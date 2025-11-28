Barchart.com
Corn Looks to Resume Trade Following Holiday and Wednesday Strength

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Corn harvest - by ulleo via Pixabay
The corn market should resume trading following the Thanksgiving holiday at 8:30 am CST this morning. Corn bulls were in rally mode on Wednesday, with contracts 7 to 8 cents higher ahead of the Thanksgiving break. Today is first notice day for December futures, with 80 deliveries issued all by an ADM customer. Wednesday’s preliminary open interest was down 29,413 contracts, with a bulk leaving December (-64,402) ahead of FND and March up 28,596 contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price closed the day at $4.04.

USDA’s catchup continues this morning, with the Export Sales report for the week ending on October 16 expected to be out. Analysts are looking for corn bookings to have totaled 1.4-2.5 MMT for the current marketing year and 0.5 to 1 MMT for the next marketing year. USDA’s backlog of daily announcements pegged 1.59 MMT for 2025/26 and 548,640 MT for 2026/27 in that week.

Weekly EIA data from Wednesday showed a total of 1.113 million barrels per day of ethanol production in the week ending on 11/21. That was a 22,000 bpd increase on the week and a near record total. Stocks of ethanol dropped 339,000 barrels to 21.968 million barrels. Ethanol exports were down 23,000 barrels per day to 122,000 bpd, with refiner inputs of ethanol down 3,000 bpd to 885,000 bpd.

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.31 3/4, up 8 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.04, up 17 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.45 1/4, up 7 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.53, up 6 1/4 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCH26 445-2s +7-0 +1.60%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 4.0380 unch unch
US Corn Price Idx

