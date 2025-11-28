Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

CVS Health Stock: Is CVS Outperforming the Healthcare Sector?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
CVS Health Corp logo on building-by Mark Roger Bailey via Shutterstock
CVS Health Corp logo on building-by Mark Roger Bailey via Shutterstock

Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is a healthcare platform that spans retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefits management through CVS Caremark, specialty pharmacy services, and walk-in care clinics via MinuteClinic. The company also delivers health insurance through Aetna and supports seniors through Oak Street Health.

“Large-cap” companies, typically valued above $10 billion, tend to anchor investor expectations through scale and stability. CVS Health firmly fits the category with a market cap of nearly $101.4 billion, supported by its strategic focus on integrated care, telehealth expansion, and cost-efficient services.

CVS shares currently trade 6.2% below their October high of $85.15. Even so, the stock has gained 11.6% over the past three months, narrowing the gap with the S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR (XLV), which advanced 15.6% during the same period. 

www.barchart.com

Over a longer horizon, CVS has shown clearer leadership. The stock has climbed 35.3% over the past 52 weeks and 77.9% year-to-date (YTD), far outpacing XLV’s respective gains of 8.4% and 15.2%.

The technical backdrop remains constructive. Since mid-August, CVS has been trading consistently above its 50-day moving average, with only brief pullbacks. It also remains above the 200-day moving average since early August, signaling sustained strength across both intermediate and long-term trends.

www.barchart.com

However, the stock saw a momentary setback following the company’s Q3 fiscal 2025 earnings release on Oct. 29, when the stock fell nearly 2% and then almost 5% the next day. The decline was driven by a $5.7 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge in the Health Care Delivery segment, which overshadowed otherwise strong quarterly results and an improved full-year outlook.

Keeping that aside, Q3 revenue reached $102.9 billion, exceeding Street’s expectations of $98.3 billion and improving 7.8% year over year (YoY). Adjusted EPS rose 46.8% from the year-ago value to $1.60, and came in ahead of Wall Street’s estimate.

Also, management raised its full-year 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $6.55 to $6.65, up from $6.30 to $6.40, and updated its cash-flow-from-operations target to a range of $7.5 billion to $8 billion from at least $7.5 billion

Sector comparisons further emphasize CVS’ strength. Centene Corporation (CNC), a direct competitor, has declined 34.2% over the past 52 weeks and 34.9% YTD, highlighting CVS’ superior positioning and execution.

Analysts share this view. CVS carries a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from 24 analysts, and its mean price target of $91.56 implies a premium of 14.7% to current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CVS 79.86 +1.39 +1.77%
CVS Corp
XLV 158.42 -0.35 -0.22%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
CNC 39.46 -0.20 -0.50%
Centene Corp

Most Popular News

A U_S_ banknote that is digitally warped by Ruslan Lytvyn via Shutterstock 1
JEPI, the Covered Call ETF That Started a Mania, Is a Fallen Star. Here’s What Comes Next.
Occidental Petroleum Corp_ billboard- by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 2
Occidental Petroleum Could Hike Its Dividend - Price Target is At Least 21% Higher
New York Stock Exchange NYSE in Manhattan by 4kclips via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Fall Back as Nvidia Drags Chip Makers Lower
Image of Elon Musk by Alessia Pierdomenico via Shutterstock 4
‘These Chips Will Profoundly Change the World’ and ‘Save Lives.’ Elon Musk Doubles Down on AI Chips as TSLA Stock Stagnates YTD.
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
S&P Futures Tick Lower With Focus on U.S. Retail Sales and PPI Data
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot