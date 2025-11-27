Intuit Stock: Is INTU Underperforming the Technology Sector?

Intuit Inc. (INTU) is a multinational financial software company that develops and sells products for personal finance, small business accounting, tax preparation, credit services, and marketing automation. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Intuit serves customers worldwide through flagship offerings such as QuickBooks (for small-business accounting), TurboTax (for tax preparation), Credit Karma (credit and personal-finance services), and Mailchimp (marketing automation). Intuit’s market cap is about $175.4 billion.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Intuit clearly meets that benchmark, reflecting its scale, stability, and strong position in the software industry.

Intuit dominates the U.S. market for small-business accounting and do-it-yourself tax preparation, thanks to its trusted, easy-to-use flagship platforms. Its strong brand enables premium pricing and high customer retention, creating a solid financial foundation that powers continuous innovation and reinforces its competitive advantage.

However, shares of the financial software giant have fallen 22.7% from its 52-week high of $813.70, which it hit on July 30. INTU stock has declined 4.6% over the past three months, underperforming the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 7.9% rise over the same time frame.

Over the longer term, INTU stock slumped 1.5% over the past year, but rose marginally this year. By contrast, XLK is up 20.9% over the past 52 weeks and 22.1% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

INTU has experienced significant fluctuations over the past year and has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since August, reinforcing the ongoing bearish price trend.

Even though Intuit remains a major player, its shares have struggled in 2025, with its Mailchimp email marketing platform continuing to underperform and drag down the overall business, weakening confidence in the company’s strategy of cross-selling and ecosystem growth. The recurring concerns about segment drag have made investors wary, prompting a re-evaluation of valuation and growth expectations.

Meanwhile, rival Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) has lagged behind INTU as it has declined 33.5% over the past 52 weeks and 31.8% on a YTD basis.

Despite its underperformance compared to the broader tech sector, analysts are fairly optimistic about INTU’s prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 28 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $830.04 is a 31.9% premium from current levels.