How Is Caterpillar's Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

Irving, Texas-based Caterpillar Inc. ( CAT ) is a leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Valued at a market cap of $265.2 billion , the company’s products support infrastructure development, mining, energy, and transportation projects globally, serving governments, contractors, and industrial customers.

Companies valued at $200 billion or more are typically classified as “mega-cap stocks,” and CAT fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the farm & heavy construction machinery industry. With a strong global dealer network, a resilient end-market presence, and continued investment in technology and sustainability, Caterpillar remains a cornerstone of the industry.

This farm & heavy construction machinery company is currently trading 4.8% below its 52-week high of $596.21 , reached on Oct. 29. Shares of CAT have rallied 31.9% over the past three months, considerably outpacing the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLI ) marginal drop during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of CAT are up 57.3%, compared to XLI’s 15.5% rise. In the longer term, CAT has soared 39.9% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming XLI’s 5.9% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its bullish trend, CAT has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-June and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early May.

Shares of Caterpillar rose 11.6% on Oct. 29 after the company released its impressive Q3 earnings results. Due to higher sales volume , mainly driven by growth in sales of equipment to end users, the company’s overall revenue improved 9.5% year-over-year to $17.6 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by 5.3%. Meanwhile, its adjusted earnings of $4.95 per share fell 4.3% from the same period last year, but handily topped analyst estimates of $4.52.

CAT has also outperformed its rival, Deere & Company ( DE ), which gained 4% over the past 52 weeks and 13.2% on a YTD basis.