Is Accenture Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $164.1 billion , Accenture plc ( ACN ) is a global professional services company, delivering strategy, consulting, technology, and operations services across major regions worldwide. It provides capabilities spanning systems integration, cloud, AI, security, software engineering, and industry-specific business process services.

Companies valued over $10 billion are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and Accenture fits right into that category. The company serves a wide range of sectors and partners with organizations like AWS to support transformative digital initiatives.

Shares of the Dublin, Ireland-based company have fallen 37.4% from its 52-week high of $398.35 . Accenture’s shares have declined 2.4% over the past three months, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 5.1% gain over the same time frame.

In the longer term, ACN stock is down 29.2% on a YTD basis, underperforming SPX’s over 15% rise. Moreover, shares of the consulting company have dropped 31.4% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the 13% return of the SPX over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 200-day moving average since March.

Accenture posted Q4 2025 results on Sept. 25. The company reported better-than-expected adjusted EPS of $3.03 and up 8.6% year-over-year. Revenue also exceeded expectations at $17.6 billion, rising 7.3% and supported by strong performance in key segments such as financial services and products. Investor sentiment further improved as Accenture reported robust $21.3 billion in bookings and issued upbeat fiscal 2026 guidance, with projected Q1 revenues of $18.10 billion - $18.75 billion, well above consensus. However, the stock fell 2.7% on that day.

In comparison, rival Broadcom Inc. ( AVGO ) has outpaced ACN stock. AVGO stock has surged 67.4% on a YTD basis and 135.5% over the past 52 weeks.