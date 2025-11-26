Barchart.com
Is Accenture Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

Accenture plc buiding with logo-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
With a market cap of $164.1 billion, Accenture plc (ACN) is a global professional services company, delivering strategy, consulting, technology, and operations services across major regions worldwide. It provides capabilities spanning systems integration, cloud, AI, security, software engineering, and industry-specific business process services. 

Companies valued over $10 billion are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and Accenture fits right into that category. The company serves a wide range of sectors and partners with organizations like AWS to support transformative digital initiatives.

Shares of the Dublin, Ireland-based company have fallen 37.4% from its 52-week high of $398.35. Accenture’s shares have declined 2.4% over the past three months, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 5.1% gain over the same time frame.

In the longer term, ACN stock is down 29.2% on a YTD basis, underperforming SPX’s over 15% rise. Moreover, shares of the consulting company have dropped 31.4% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the 13% return of the SPX over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 200-day moving average since March.

Accenture posted Q4 2025 results on Sept. 25. The company reported better-than-expected adjusted EPS of $3.03 and up 8.6% year-over-year. Revenue also exceeded expectations at $17.6 billion, rising 7.3% and supported by strong performance in key segments such as financial services and products. Investor sentiment further improved as Accenture reported robust $21.3 billion in bookings and issued upbeat fiscal 2026 guidance, with projected Q1 revenues of $18.10 billion - $18.75 billion, well above consensus. However, the stock fell 2.7% on that day.

In comparison, rival Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has outpaced ACN stock. AVGO stock has surged 67.4% on a YTD basis and 135.5% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite the stock’s weak performance over the past year, analysts remain moderately optimistic on Accenture. It has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 24 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $284.29 is a premium of 14.1% to current levels.


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AVGO 392.10 +7.07 +1.84%
Broadcom Ltd
$SPX 6,802.88 +37.00 +0.55%
S&P 500 Index
ACN 247.20 -2.03 -0.81%
Accenture Plc

