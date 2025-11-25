Barchart.com
Is Microsoft Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes.
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), the trailblazing tech titan headquartered in Redmond, Washington, is revolutionizing the world with its cutting-edge software, cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), and gaming innovations. 

Microsoft is ramping up AI-driven cloud and enterprise services while expanding gaming and productivity solutions to support large-scale digital modernization for businesses worldwide. With a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, the company is a “mega-cap” stock and part of the highly coveted “trillion-dollar club.” 

Microsoft’s stock had reached a 52-week high of $555.45 on July 31, following the release of strong fourth-quarter results for fiscal 2025, but it is down 14.7% from that level. However, cautious market reaction due to concerns over hefty capital expenditures has led to a selloff in the stock. Over the past three months, Microsoft’s stock has been down by 6.6%. On the other hand, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ($NASX) index gained 6.2% in the same period

www.barchart.com

Over the longer term, this underperformance persists. Over the past 52 weeks, Microsoft’s stock climbed by 13.7%, while it is up 5.3% over the past six months. On the other hand, the Nasdaq Composite gained 19% and 19.7% over the same periods, respectively. The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early November and has been currently hovering near its 200-day moving average. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 29, Microsoft reported its first-quarter results for fiscal 2026 (the quarter that ended on Sept. 30) above estimates. The company’s revenue increased 18.4% year-over-year (YOY) to $77.67 billion, which topped the $75.49 billion that Street analysts had expected. Its EPS also grew by 12.7% from the prior year’s period to $3.72, higher than the expected $3.66. 

However, markets reacted negatively to the results, as Microsoft’s stock dropped 2.9% intraday on Oct. 30. This was primarily due to concerns about the sustainability of the growth and the company’s aggressive push into AI infrastructure. 

Microsoft also partnered with AI firm Anthropic and chip behemoth NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) to further AI infrastructure. Recently, Microsoft launched its first AI superfactory, which is essentially a network of sites working together. In this case, the company’s one site in Wisconsin was connected to a site in Atlanta.

We compare Microsoft’s performance with that of another tech giant, cloud infrastructure operator Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), which has climbed 14.8% over the past 52 weeks and gained 12.6% over the past six months. Therefore, Microsoft is the clear underperformer here.

Wall Street analysts are strongly bullish on Microsoft’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 48 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $630.59 indicates a 33% upside compared to current levels. Moreover, the Street-high price target of $700 indicates a 47.7% upside. 


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

