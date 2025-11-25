Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

How Is Visa's Stock Performance Compared to Other Financial Stocks?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Visa Inc gold card-by hatchpong via iStock
Visa Inc gold card-by hatchpong via iStock

With a market cap of $599.9 billion, Visa Inc. (V) is a global payments technology company that facilitates digital transactions across more than 200 countries and territories through its secure processing network, VisaNet. The company offers a broad portfolio of products and services, including credit, debit, prepaid solutions, digital payment innovations, risk management, and data analytics. 

Companies worth more than $200 billion are generally labeled as “mega-cap” stocks and Visa fits this criterion perfectly. Serving financial institutions, merchants, governments, and consumers, Visa also strengthens its brand through partnerships and sponsorships with organizations such as the Olympic Games, FIFA, and the NFL.

The San Francisco, California-based company has dipped 12.3% from its 52-week high of $375.51. Shares of Visa have decreased 5.9% over the past three months, lagging behind the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 3.1% drop over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, Visa stock is up 4.2% on a YTD basis, underperforming XLF’s 7.4% gain. However, shares of the global payments processor have risen 6.3% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLF’s 2.3% return over the same time frame.

V stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late October.

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q4 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.98 and revenue of $10.72 billion on Oct. 28, shares of V fell 1.6% the next day as adjusted operating expenses jumped 13% year-over-year to $3.6 billion. The market also reacted negatively to weakening cash generation, with free cash flow down 8% to $5.8 billion and operating cash flow declining 6.4%. Additionally, Visa issued cautious fiscal 2026 guidance, calling for only low double-digit EPS growth.

In comparison, rival Mastercard Incorporated (MA) has lagged behind Visa stock. Shares of Mastercard have gained 2.1% on a YTD basis and 3.3% over the past 52 weeks. 

As Visa stock has outperformed over the past year, analysts remain bullish about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from 36 analysts' coverage, and the mean price target of $402.57 is a premium of 22.3% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 52.03 +0.14 +0.27%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
MA 540.96 +3.11 +0.58%
Mastercard Inc
V 330.26 +0.96 +0.29%
Visa Inc

Most Popular News

Image of Founder Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 1
Elon Musk Says the Job of the Future is No Longer Coding, It’s ‘No Job’ At All. Here’s How Investors Can Prepare.
At Dusk Thermal Power by hrui via Shuttershock 2
Wall Street Is Betting on a Nuclear Renaissance. Here Are the 3 Top-Rated Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Now.
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 3
With Earnings Behind It, Nvidia Stock Looks Ripe for Covered Calls
Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 4
Nvidia Just Waved a Big ‘Green Flag’ for Taiwan Semi. Buy TSM Stock Here, Says Wedbush.
Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock 5
The Saturday Spread: Using Data Science to Pick Out the Most Compelling Discounts (NVO, SOFI, FAST)
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot