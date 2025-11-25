Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Broadcom Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Broadcom Inc HQ photo-by Sundry Photogrpahy via iStock
Broadcom Inc HQ photo-by Sundry Photogrpahy via iStock

Boasting a market cap of $1.6 trillion, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is a global semiconductor and infrastructure software company known for powering the behind-the-scenes technology that keeps modern computing, connectivity, and enterprise systems running. The Palo Alto, California-based company designs and supplies a wide portfolio of products, including chips used in data centers, networking equipment, smartphones, broadband devices, storage systems, and cybersecurity solutions.

Companies valued over $200 billion are generally described as “mega-cap” stocks, and Broadcom fits right into that category. With a business model built on high-performance chips, long-term customer contracts, and mission-critical enterprise software, Broadcom has become one of the world’s largest and most profitable tech companies. Its products sit at the heart of growing areas like AI data centers, 5G networks, hyperscale computing, and cloud automation, helping drive steady cash flow and shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks.

AVGO shares have dipped 2.2% from their 52-week high of $386.48 recorded recently on Oct. 30. Over the past three months, shares of AVGO have surged 28.6%, surpassing the S&P 500 Index ($SPX3.5% surge during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, the chipmaker has risen 63% on a YTD basis, outperforming SPX’s 14% rise. Moreover, shares of AVGO have climbed 130.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to SPX’s 11% rise over the same time frame.

Despite recent fluctuations, AVGO stock has been trading mostly above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since the end of May, indicating an uptrend. 

www.barchart.com

Broadcom has outpaced the market over the past year largely because it sits at the center of the AI-infrastructure boom. Explosive demand for its custom AI accelerators and high-speed Ethernet networking has also fueled rapid growth, with AI semiconductor sales surging and networking products widely deployed in hyperscale data centers.

On Nov. 24, shares of Broadcom surged 9% after reports showed Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is increasingly relying on Broadcom-co-designed Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) to power its new Gemini 3 AI model, helping it outperform rivals. Additionally, analyst sentiment added to the momentum, with HSBC boosting its price target to $535 while reiterating a “Buy” rating, and Raymond James assigning an “Outperform” rating, highlighting how AI demand continues to reshape the semiconductor industry.

In comparison with its rival, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has performed weaker than AVGO, with a 35.9% increase in 2025 and 28.6% gains over the past 52 weeks. 

As a result, analysts are very bullish about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from 40 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $400.78 implies a 6% upside from current market prices. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GOOGL 318.58 +18.92 +6.31%
Alphabet Cl A
NVDA 182.55 +3.67 +2.05%
Nvidia Corp
AVGO 377.96 +37.76 +11.10%
Broadcom Ltd
$SPX 6,705.12 +102.13 +1.55%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Image of Founder Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 1
Elon Musk Says the Job of the Future is No Longer Coding, It’s ‘No Job’ At All. Here’s How Investors Can Prepare.
At Dusk Thermal Power by hrui via Shuttershock 2
Wall Street Is Betting on a Nuclear Renaissance. Here Are the 3 Top-Rated Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Now.
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 3
With Earnings Behind It, Nvidia Stock Looks Ripe for Covered Calls
Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 4
Nvidia Just Waved a Big ‘Green Flag’ for Taiwan Semi. Buy TSM Stock Here, Says Wedbush.
Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock 5
The Saturday Spread: Using Data Science to Pick Out the Most Compelling Discounts (NVO, SOFI, FAST)
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot