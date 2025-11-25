Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

How Is Eli Lilly’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Pharmaceuticals?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Eli Lilly & Co_ by Tada Images via Shutterstock
Eli Lilly & Co_ by Tada Images via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $1 trillion, Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical innovators, known for developing breakthrough medicines in metabolic diseases, oncology, neuroscience, and immunology. Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Lilly has become a powerhouse in modern drug development, particularly due to its recent leadership in obesity and diabetes treatments.

Companies valued over $200 billion are generally described as “mega-cap” stocks, and Eli Lilly fits right into that category. Beyond metabolic health, Lilly markets a wide portfolio of high-impact therapies for cancer, autoimmune conditions, and neurological disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. Its strong pipeline, heavy investment in R&D, and consistent regulatory wins have positioned it as one of the fastest-growing and most valuable companies in the healthcare sector. 

The pharma titan achieved its 52-week high of $1,075.72 in the last trading session. Over the past three months, its shares have soared 50.4%, outshining the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF’s (XPH12.6% gains over the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

Over the long haul, Eli Lilly has continued to assert its dominance, gaining 38.6% year-to-date, comfortably outpacing XPH’s 24% climb. Its momentum is even clearer over the past 52 weeks, with the stock advancing 43.1% versus the ETF’s 14.4% rise. 

Since late September, LLY has traded consistently above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, highlighting a steady bullish trend.

www.barchart.com

Eli Lilly crossed the $1 trillion market-cap mark on Nov. 21, a historic milestone that cements its position as one of the world’s most valuable companies, which is quite a rarity in the healthcare sector. This surge has been fueled largely by its dominance in the weight-loss and diabetes drug market, where its blockbuster treatments Zepbound and Mounjaro continue to see extraordinary demand. Lilly is also gaining major investor attention for its new oral weight-loss drug, which has delivered highly encouraging clinical trial results. 

While LLY trails Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ42.5% YTD gainin 2025, it has delivered the stronger long-term return, beating JNJ’s 32.8% gain over the past 52 weeks.

Nevertheless, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from 27 analysts in coverage, and it currently trades above the mean price target of $1,028.84


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XPH 53.29 +1.10 +2.11%
S&P Pharmaceuticals SPDR
JNJ 206.05 +2.15 +1.05%
Johnson & Johnson
LLY 1,070.16 +10.46 +0.99%
Eli Lilly and Company

Most Popular News

Image of Founder Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 1
Elon Musk Says the Job of the Future is No Longer Coding, It’s ‘No Job’ At All. Here’s How Investors Can Prepare.
At Dusk Thermal Power by hrui via Shuttershock 2
Wall Street Is Betting on a Nuclear Renaissance. Here Are the 3 Top-Rated Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Now.
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 3
With Earnings Behind It, Nvidia Stock Looks Ripe for Covered Calls
Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 4
Nvidia Just Waved a Big ‘Green Flag’ for Taiwan Semi. Buy TSM Stock Here, Says Wedbush.
Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock 5
The Saturday Spread: Using Data Science to Pick Out the Most Compelling Discounts (NVO, SOFI, FAST)
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot