How Is Eli Lilly’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Pharmaceuticals?

With a market cap of $1 trillion, Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical innovators, known for developing breakthrough medicines in metabolic diseases, oncology, neuroscience, and immunology. Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Lilly has become a powerhouse in modern drug development, particularly due to its recent leadership in obesity and diabetes treatments.

Companies valued over $200 billion are generally described as “mega-cap” stocks, and Eli Lilly fits right into that category. Beyond metabolic health, Lilly markets a wide portfolio of high-impact therapies for cancer, autoimmune conditions, and neurological disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. Its strong pipeline, heavy investment in R&D, and consistent regulatory wins have positioned it as one of the fastest-growing and most valuable companies in the healthcare sector.

The pharma titan achieved its 52-week high of $1,075.72 in the last trading session. Over the past three months, its shares have soared 50.4%, outshining the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF’s (XPH) 12.6% gains over the same time frame.

Over the long haul, Eli Lilly has continued to assert its dominance, gaining 38.6% year-to-date, comfortably outpacing XPH’s 24% climb. Its momentum is even clearer over the past 52 weeks, with the stock advancing 43.1% versus the ETF’s 14.4% rise.

Since late September, LLY has traded consistently above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, highlighting a steady bullish trend.

Eli Lilly crossed the $1 trillion market-cap mark on Nov. 21, a historic milestone that cements its position as one of the world’s most valuable companies, which is quite a rarity in the healthcare sector. This surge has been fueled largely by its dominance in the weight-loss and diabetes drug market, where its blockbuster treatments Zepbound and Mounjaro continue to see extraordinary demand. Lilly is also gaining major investor attention for its new oral weight-loss drug, which has delivered highly encouraging clinical trial results.

While LLY trails Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) 42.5% YTD gainin 2025, it has delivered the stronger long-term return, beating JNJ’s 32.8% gain over the past 52 weeks.

Nevertheless, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from 27 analysts in coverage, and it currently trades above the mean price target of $1,028.84.