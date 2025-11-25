Barchart.com
Berkshire Hathaway Stock: Is BRK.B Outperforming the Financial Sector?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) is a diversified multinational conglomerate chaired and shaped by legendary investor Warren Buffett. It has a market value of $1.1 trillion, and the company is distinguished by its conservative investment approach, emphasis on long-term shareholder value, and autonomous management structure, overseeing a vast portfolio of operating businesses and equity holdings across multiple industries.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as “mega-cap stocks,” and BRK.B definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the diversified insurance industry. Known for its long-term, value-driven investment philosophy, Berkshire owns a vast collection of wholly owned businesses, including GEICO, BNSF Railway, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, and a wide range of industrial, retail, and service companies, while also holding massive equity stakes in publicly traded firms like Apple, Coca-Cola, American Express, and Chevron.

Berkshire has dropped 6.3% from its 52-week high of $542.07, achieved on May 2. Over the past three months, BRK.B stock increased 3.9%, outperforming the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF3.1% fall during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Over the longer horizon, Berkshire has quietly but steadily outperformed, gaining 12% year-to-date and rising 6.6% over the past 52 weeks, handily beating the Dow’s more modest 7.4% YTD return and 2.3% yearly gains. 

Adding to the momentum, the stock recently pushed above both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, signaling a strengthening uptrend and renewed investor confidence.

www.barchart.com

Berkshire Hathaway reported its Q3 2025 results on Nov. 1, delivering another standout quarter. Operating earnings surged 33.6% year over year to $13.49 billion, fueled primarily by a powerful rebound in the insurance underwriting segment, and profits more than tripled to $2.37 billion thanks to improved pricing and favorable claims trends. Total net earnings climbed 17.3% year over year to $30.8 billion, reflecting both solid business performance and gains from its massive investment portfolio. 

Top rival, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), has taken the lead over Berkshire, showing resilience with a 19.9% uptick over the past 52 weeks and a 24.3% gain in 2025.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on BRK.B’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the six analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $537.75 suggests a potential upside of 5.9% from current price levels.


