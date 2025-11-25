Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Fair Isaac Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Fair Isaac Corp_ FICO picture-by Hairullah Bin Ponichan via Shutterstock
Fair Isaac Corp_ FICO picture-by Hairullah Bin Ponichan via Shutterstock

Bozeman, Montana-based Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is a software company. It develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. With a market cap of $42.4 billion, Fair Isaac operates through Scores and Software segments.

Fair Isaac has significantly underperformed the broader market over the past year. FICO stock prices have plummeted 25.8% over the past 52 weeks and 12.2% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX12% returns over the past year and 14% surge in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, Fair Isaac has also underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK19.7% surge over the past 52 weeks and 20.3% returns on a YTD basis.

www.barchart.com

Fair Isaac’s stock prices gained 2.8% in the trading session following the release of its Q3 results on Nov. 5. Although the company’s on-premises & SaaS software and professional services revenues remained tamed, its scores revenues observed a notable surge. Overall, the company’s topline for the quarter soared 13.6% year-over-year to $515.8 million, exceeding the consensus estimates by 78 bps. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS increased 18.3% year-over-year to $7.74, beating the Street’s expectations by a notable margin.

For the full fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect FICO to deliver an adjusted EPS of $33.66, up 34.3% year-over-year. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. While it missed the Street’s bottom-line estimates once over the past four quarters, it surpassed the projections on three other occasions.

Among the 18 analysts covering the FICO stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buys,” three “Moderate Buys,” four “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly more optimistic than two months ago, when only nine analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Nov. 6, JP Morgan (JPM) analyst Alexander Hess maintained a “Neutral” rating on FICO and raised the price target from $1,750 to $1,825.

As of writing, FICO’s mean price target of $2,005.56 represents a 14.7% premium to current price levels. Meanwhile, the street-high target of $2,400 suggests a 37.2% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,705.12 +102.13 +1.55%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 279.71 +6.51 +2.38%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
JPM 298.00 -0.02 -0.01%
JP Morgan Chase & Company
FICO 1,748.25 -39.95 -2.23%
Fair Isaac and Company

Most Popular News

Image of Founder Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 1
Elon Musk Says the Job of the Future is No Longer Coding, It’s ‘No Job’ At All. Here’s How Investors Can Prepare.
At Dusk Thermal Power by hrui via Shuttershock 2
Wall Street Is Betting on a Nuclear Renaissance. Here Are the 3 Top-Rated Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Now.
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 3
With Earnings Behind It, Nvidia Stock Looks Ripe for Covered Calls
Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 4
Nvidia Just Waved a Big ‘Green Flag’ for Taiwan Semi. Buy TSM Stock Here, Says Wedbush.
Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock 5
The Saturday Spread: Using Data Science to Pick Out the Most Compelling Discounts (NVO, SOFI, FAST)
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot